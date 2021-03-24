Aptose Biosciences Inc. : RBC Capital Markets maintient sa recommandation à l'achat

Données financières CAD USD EUR CA 2021 1,63 M 1,30 M 1,10 M Résultat net 2021 -84,9 M -67,6 M -57,2 M Dette nette 2021 - - - PER 2021 -5,00x Rendement 2021 - Capitalisation 412 M 328 M 278 M Capi. / CA 2021 253x Capi. / CA 2022 61,3x Nbr Employés - Flottant 95,4% Graphique APTOSE BIOSCIENCES INC. Durée : Auto. 2 mois 3 mois 6 mois 9 mois 1 an 2 ans 5 ans 10 ans Max. Période : Jour Semaine Tendances analyse technique APTOSE BIOSCIENCES INC. Court Terme Moyen Terme Long Terme Tendances Baissière Baissière Baissière Evolution du Compte de Résultat Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Consensus Vente Achat Recommandation moyenne ACHETER Nombre d'Analystes 8 Objectif de cours Moyen 12,21 CAD Dernier Cours de Cloture 4,64 CAD Ecart / Objectif Haut 225% Ecart / Objectif Moyen 163% Ecart / Objectif Bas 94,0% Révisions de BNA Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Dirigeants et Administrateurs Nom Titre William G. Rice Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer Gregory K. Chow Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President Ernest Kitt Vice President-Development & Technical Operations Rafael Bejar Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President Victor Montalvo-Lugo Vice President-Clinical Operations Secteur et Concurrence Var. 1janv Capitalisation (M$) APTOSE BIOSCIENCES INC. -16.99% 350 MODERNA, INC. 30.68% 57 539 LONZA GROUP AG -1.72% 43 600 IQVIA HOLDINGS INC. 4.36% 36 560 CELLTRION, INC. -18.52% 34 789 SEAGEN INC. -17.87% 27 477