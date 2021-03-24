|
Aptose Biosciences Inc. : RBC Capital Markets maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
Données financières
|CA 2021
1,63 M
1,30 M
1,10 M
|Résultat net 2021
-84,9 M
-67,6 M
-57,2 M
|Dette nette 2021
-
-
-
|PER 2021
|-5,00x
|Rendement 2021
|-
|Capitalisation
412 M
328 M
278 M
|Capi. / CA 2021
|253x
|Capi. / CA 2022
|61,3x
|Nbr Employés
|-
|Flottant
|95,4%
Tendances analyse technique APTOSE BIOSCIENCES INC.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|8
|Objectif de cours Moyen
12,21 CAD
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
4,64 CAD
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
225%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
163%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
94,0%
