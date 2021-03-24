Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Aptose Biosciences Inc.    APS   CA03835T2002

APTOSE BIOSCIENCES INC.

(APS)
  Rapport
Cours en différé. Temps Différé Toronto Stock Exchange - 24/03 19:24:06
7.09 CAD   +52.80%
19:01APTOSE BIOSCIENCES INC.  : RBC Capital Markets maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
ZM
2014APTOSE BIOSCIENCES INC : REVERSE SPLIT: 1 pour 12
FA
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

Aptose Biosciences Inc. : RBC Capital Markets maintient sa recommandation à l'achat

24/03/2021 | 19:01
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2021
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Toute l'actualité sur APTOSE BIOSCIENCES INC.
19:01APTOSE BIOSCIENCES INC.  : RBC Capital Markets maintient sa recommandation à l'a..
ZM
2014APTOSE BIOSCIENCES INC : REVERSE SPLIT: 1 pour 12
FA
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur APTOSE BIOSCIENCES INC.
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2021 1,63 M 1,30 M 1,10 M
Résultat net 2021 -84,9 M -67,6 M -57,2 M
Dette nette 2021 - - -
PER 2021 -5,00x
Rendement 2021 -
Capitalisation 412 M 328 M 278 M
Capi. / CA 2021 253x
Capi. / CA 2022 61,3x
Nbr Employés -
Flottant 95,4%
Graphique APTOSE BIOSCIENCES INC.
Durée : Période :
Aptose Biosciences Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Aptose Biosciences Inc. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique APTOSE BIOSCIENCES INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 8
Objectif de cours Moyen 12,21 CAD
Dernier Cours de Cloture 4,64 CAD
Ecart / Objectif Haut 225%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 163%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 94,0%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
William G. Rice Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Gregory K. Chow Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Ernest Kitt Vice President-Development & Technical Operations
Rafael Bejar Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Victor Montalvo-Lugo Vice President-Clinical Operations
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
APTOSE BIOSCIENCES INC.-16.99%350
MODERNA, INC.30.68%57 539
LONZA GROUP AG-1.72%43 600
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.4.36%36 560
CELLTRION, INC.-18.52%34 789
SEAGEN INC.-17.87%27 477
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ