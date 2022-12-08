|
Apyx Medical Corporation : Lake Street à l'achat
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2022
|
45,6 M
-
43,4 M
|Résultat net 2022
|
-21,6 M
-
-20,6 M
|Dette nette 2022
|
-
-
-
|PER 2022
|-2,89x
|Rendement 2022
|-
|
|Capitalisation
|
63,3 M
63,3 M
60,3 M
|Capi. / CA 2022
|1,39x
|Capi. / CA 2023
|1,19x
|Nbr Employés
|272
|Flottant
|87,0%
|
|Graphique APYX MEDICAL CORPORATION
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique APYX MEDICAL CORPORATION
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|4
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|1,83 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|7,67 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|319%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs