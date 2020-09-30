Connexion
Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Nasdaq  >  Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc.    AQST

AQUESTIVE THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(AQST)
  Rapport
Cours en différé. Temps Différé Nasdaq - 30/09 22:00:00
4.855 USD   +10.09%
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
ETFs positionnés sur AQUESTIVE THERAPEUTICS, INC.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
Xtrackers Russell 2000 1C - USD1.40%0.01%Etats UnisActions



Graphique AQUESTIVE THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Durée : Période :
Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 6
Objectif de cours Moyen 15,00 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 4,41 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 603%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 240%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 58,7%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
AQUESTIVE THERAPEUTICS, INC.-16.58%148
JOHNSON & JOHNSON0.82%387 183
ROCHE HOLDING AG1.97%297 513
MERCK & CO., INC.-9.95%207 145
PFIZER, INC.-7.12%200 992
NOVARTIS AG-12.40%192 616
