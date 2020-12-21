Connexion
Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Nyse  >  Arbor Realty Trust, Inc.    ABR

ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC.

(ABR)
  Rapport
Cours estimé en temps réel. Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX - 21/12 21:25:54
13.685 USD   -3.69%
13/11ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. : Détachement de dividende
FA
14/08ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. : Détachement de dividende
FA
29/06ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. : Détachement de dividende
FA
ETFs positionnés sur ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
First Trust US Small Cap Core Alpha...3.16%0.07%Etats UnisActions
Xtrackers Russell 2000 1C - USD3.19%0.06%Etats UnisActions



Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 5
Objectif de cours Moyen 14,20 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 14,21 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 12,6%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -0,07%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -8,52%
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC.-0.98%1 768
ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-10.83%11 745
AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.-12.75%8 407
STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC.-21.96%5 523
NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP.-38.24%4 137
BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST, INC.-24.80%4 056
