    ABUS   CA03879J1003

ARBUTUS BIOPHARMA CORPORATION

(ABUS)
  Rapport
Arbutus Biopharma Corporation : Jefferies & Co. passe de neutre à achat

02/02/2022 | 13:01
Toute l'actualité sur ARBUTUS BIOPHARMA CORPORATION
13:01ARBUTUS BIOPHARMA CORPORATION : Jefferies & Co. passe de neutre à achat
ZM
2021Arbutus, Antios dose le premier patient de l'essai de phase 2a avec AB-729, ATI-2173 po..
MT
2021Arbutus Biopharma accepte d'accorder à Qilu Pharmaceutical une licence pour un médicame..
MT
2021Arbutus Biopharma franchit une étape importante dans l'étude du traitement COVID-19
MT
2021VENTE D'INITIÉS : Arbutus Biopharma
MT
2021BUZZ SOCIAL : Apple, Tesla, Alibaba règnent sur Wallstreetbets ; Moderna, Salesforce, Cont..
MT
2021Les actions du secteur de la santé résistent après le retournement de marché de mercred..
MT
2021Les actions d'Arbutus Biopharma s'envolent après que les premières données indiquent un..
MT
2021Les actions de Moderna chutent après le rejet par un tribunal américain de l'appel rela..
MT
2021Earnings Flash (ABUS) ARBUTUS BIOPHARMA CORPORATION affiche un chiffre d'affaires de 3,..
MT
Recommandations des analystes sur ARBUTUS BIOPHARMA CORPORATION
Données financières
CA 2021 13,5 M 10,6 M 9,42 M
Résultat net 2021 -105 M -83,0 M -73,5 M
Dette nette 2021 - - -
PER 2021 -3,40x
Rendement 2021 -
Capitalisation 501 M 395 M 350 M
Capi. / CA 2021 37,1x
Capi. / CA 2022 28,7x
Nbr Employés 77
Flottant 69,2%
Graphique ARBUTUS BIOPHARMA CORPORATION
Durée : Période :
Arbutus Biopharma Corporation : Graphique analyse technique Arbutus Biopharma Corporation | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique ARBUTUS BIOPHARMA CORPORATION
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 5
Dernier Cours de Cloture 3,70 CAD
Objectif de cours Moyen 8,27 CAD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 123%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
William H. Collier President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David C. Hastings Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Frank M. Torti Chairman
Michael J. Sofia Chief Scientific Officer
Elizabeth Howard Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer & EVP
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
ARBUTUS BIOPHARMA CORPORATION-24.94%395
CSL LIMITED-10.03%89 103
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.-17.94%41 064
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.-18.16%40 568
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.0.00%40 336
BIOGEN INC.-4.40%33 693