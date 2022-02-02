|
Arbutus Biopharma Corporation : Jefferies & Co. passe de neutre à achat
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
|
|Toute l'actualité sur ARBUTUS BIOPHARMA CORPORATION
|
|
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur ARBUTUS BIOPHARMA CORPORATION
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2021
|
13,5 M
10,6 M
9,42 M
|Résultat net 2021
|
-105 M
-83,0 M
-73,5 M
|Dette nette 2021
|
-
-
-
|PER 2021
|-3,40x
|Rendement 2021
|-
|
|Capitalisation
|
501 M
395 M
350 M
|Capi. / CA 2021
|37,1x
|Capi. / CA 2022
|28,7x
|Nbr Employés
|77
|Flottant
|69,2%
|
|Graphique ARBUTUS BIOPHARMA CORPORATION
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique ARBUTUS BIOPHARMA CORPORATION
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|5
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
|
3,70 CAD
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|
8,27 CAD
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|
123%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs