Arcadis NV    ARCAD   NL0006237562

ARCADIS NV

(ARCAD)
  Rapport
Fonds 
Fonds positionnés sur ARCADIS NV
NomPEA1er Jan5 ansNotationPosition
Barings European Opps X GBP AccNON2.00%46.00%2.23M GBP
Vontobel European Md and Sm Cp Eq I EURNON2.00%55.00%4.11M EUR


ETFs positionnés sur ARCADIS NVETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend...2.33%0.47%EuropeActions
IShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ...2.86%0.31%MondeActions
WisdomTree Europe Equity USD Hedge...1.14%0.09%EuropeActions



Graphique ARCADIS NV
Durée : Période :
Arcadis NV : Graphique analyse technique
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 3
Objectif de cours Moyen 22,33 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 30,08 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut -8,58%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -25,8%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -56,8%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
ARCADIS NV11.24%3 285
VINCI SA1.38%58 959
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-2.01%32 159
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED4.82%26 300
FERROVIAL, S.A.-4.07%19 697
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED1.90%19 099
