ArcBest Corporation : Morgan Stanley réitère son opinion positive sur le titre
Données financières
|CA 2022
5 329 M
-
4 961 M
|Résultat net 2022
324 M
-
301 M
|Tréso. nette 2022
167 M
-
156 M
|PER 2022
|6,18x
|Rendement 2022
|0,54%
|Capitalisation
1 917 M
1 917 M
1 785 M
|VE / CA 2022
|0,33x
|VE / CA 2023
|0,29x
|Nbr Employés
|14 000
|Flottant
|80,8%
|Graphique ARCBEST CORPORATION
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique ARCBEST CORPORATION
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Neutre
|Baissière
|Neutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|10
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|78,51 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|107,13 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|36,4%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs