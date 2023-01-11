Recherche avancée
  ArcBest Corporation
    ARCB   US03937C1053

ARCBEST CORPORATION

(ARCB)
  Rapport
Temps Différé Nasdaq  -  22:00:00 10/01/2023
78.51 USD   +1.09%
15:01ArcBest Corporation : Morgan Stanley réitère son opinion positive sur le titre
ZM
2022ArcBest Corporation : Credit Suisse toujours à l'achat
ZM
2022Vente d'initiés : Arcbest
MT
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses Zonebourse 
ArcBest Corporation : Morgan Stanley réitère son opinion positive sur le titre

ArcBest Corporation : Morgan Stanley réitère son opinion positive sur le titre

11/01/2023 | 15:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2023
Recommandations des analystes sur ARCBEST CORPORATION
Données financières
CA 2022 5 329 M - 4 961 M
Résultat net 2022 324 M - 301 M
Tréso. nette 2022 167 M - 156 M
PER 2022 6,18x
Rendement 2022 0,54%
Capitalisation 1 917 M 1 917 M 1 785 M
VE / CA 2022 0,33x
VE / CA 2023 0,29x
Nbr Employés 14 000
Flottant 80,8%
Graphique ARCBEST CORPORATION
Durée : Période :
ArcBest Corporation : Graphique analyse technique ArcBest Corporation | Zonebourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique ARCBEST CORPORATION
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreBaissièreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 10
Dernier Cours de Clôture 78,51 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 107,13 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 36,4%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Judy R. McReynolds Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
David R. Cobb Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Steven L. Spinner Lead Independent Director
Craig E. Philip Independent Director
Janice Elaine Stipp Independent Non-Executive Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
ARCBEST CORPORATION10.88%1 917
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION2.12%136 470
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY1.43%82 159
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED1.67%71 122
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION3.34%61 968
C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC.1.35%10 923