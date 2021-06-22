Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Etats-Unis
  4. Nasdaq
  5. ArcBest Corporation
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    ARCB   US03937C1053

ARCBEST CORPORATION

(ARCB)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses Zonebourse

ArcBest Corporation : Stifel Nicolaus optimiste sur le dossier

22/06/2021 | 14:01
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2021
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Toute l'actualité sur ARCBEST CORPORATION
14:01ARCBEST CORPORATION  : Stifel Nicolaus optimiste sur le dossier
ZM
08/06ARCBEST CORPORATION  : Vertical Research désormais positif sur le dossier
ZM
07/06ARCBEST CORPORATION  : Goldman Sachs de acheteur à neutre sur le titre
ZM
04/06ARCBEST CORPORATION  : Wolfe Research n'est plus acheteur
ZM
12/05ARCBEST CORPORATION : Détachement de dividende
FA
26/03ARCBEST CORPORATION  : Vertical Research maintient sa recommandation neutre
ZM
10/02ARCBEST CORPORATION : Détachement de dividende
FA
2020ARCBEST CORPORATION : Détachement de dividende
FA
2020ARCBEST CORPORATION : Détachement de dividende
FA
2020ARCBEST CORPORATION : Détachement de dividende
FA
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur ARCBEST CORPORATION
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2021 3 502 M - 2 947 M
Résultat net 2021 127 M - 107 M
Tréso. nette 2021 217 M - 182 M
PER 2021 11,9x
Rendement 2021 0,58%
Capitalisation 1 419 M 1 419 M 1 194 M
VE / CA 2021 0,34x
VE / CA 2022 0,29x
Nbr Employés 13 000
Flottant 86,0%
Graphique ARCBEST CORPORATION
Durée : Période :
ArcBest Corporation : Graphique analyse technique ArcBest Corporation | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique ARCBEST CORPORATION
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreNeutreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 9
Objectif de cours Moyen 89,50 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 55,89 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 78,9%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 60,1%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 27,0%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
Judy R. McReynolds Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
David R. Cobb Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Steven L. Spinner Lead Independent Director
Craig E. Philip Independent Director
Janice E. Stipp Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
ARCBEST CORPORATION26.90%1 419
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION3.16%144 492
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY-7.17%74 257
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION11.43%66 254
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED7.34%51 060
KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN38.95%25 792