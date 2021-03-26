Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Nasdaq  >  ArcBest Corporation    ARCB

ARCBEST CORPORATION

(ARCB)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses Zonebourse

ArcBest Corporation : Vertical Research maintient sa recommandation neutre

26/03/2021 | 13:01
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2021
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Toute l'actualité sur ARCBEST CORPORATION
13:01ARCBEST CORPORATION  : Vertical Research maintient sa recommandation neutre
ZM
10/02ARCBEST CORPORATION : Détachement de dividende
FA
2020ARCBEST CORPORATION : Détachement de dividende
FA
2020ARCBEST CORPORATION : Détachement de dividende
FA
2020ARCBEST CORPORATION : Détachement de dividende
FA
2020ARCBEST CORPORATION : Détachement de dividende
FA
2019ARCBEST CORPORATION : Détachement de dividende
FA
2019ARCBEST CORP : Détachement de dividende
FA
2019ARCBEST CORP : Détachement de dividende
FA
2019ARCBEST CORP : Détachement de dividende
FA
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur ARCBEST CORPORATION
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2021 3 147 M - 2 672 M
Résultat net 2021 103 M - 87,7 M
Tréso. nette 2021 145 M - 123 M
PER 2021 15,7x
Rendement 2021 0,48%
Capitalisation 1 717 M 1 717 M 1 458 M
VE / CA 2021 0,50x
VE / CA 2022 0,45x
Nbr Employés 13 000
Flottant 85,7%
Graphique ARCBEST CORPORATION
Durée : Période :
ArcBest Corporation : Graphique analyse technique ArcBest Corporation | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique ARCBEST CORPORATION
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreHaussièreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 9
Objectif de cours Moyen 73,75 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 67,63 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 47,9%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 9,05%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -18,7%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
Judy R. McReynolds Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
David R. Cobb Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Steven L. Spinner Lead Independent Director
Craig E. Philip Independent Director
Janice E. Stipp Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
ARCBEST CORPORATION58.50%1 828
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION2.25%142 453
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY4.80%82 117
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION12.79%65 565
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED0.97%49 701
KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN24.48%19 969
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ