ArcBest Corporation : Vertical Research maintient sa recommandation neutre
Données financières
|CA 2021
3 147 M
-
2 672 M
|Résultat net 2021
103 M
-
87,7 M
|Tréso. nette 2021
145 M
-
123 M
|PER 2021
|15,7x
|Rendement 2021
|0,48%
|Capitalisation
|
1 717 M
1 717 M
1 458 M
|VE / CA 2021
|0,50x
|VE / CA 2022
|0,45x
|Nbr Employés
|13 000
|Flottant
|85,7%
|Graphique ARCBEST CORPORATION
Tendances analyse technique ARCBEST CORPORATION
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Haussière
|Haussière
|Haussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|9
|Objectif de cours Moyen
73,75 $
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
67,63 $
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
47,9%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
9,05%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
-18,7%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs