ARCBEST CORPORATION

(ARCB)
Cours estimé en temps réel. Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX - 02/02 19:59:49
46.98 USD   -1.55%
2020ARCBEST CORPORATION : Détachement de dividende
FA
2020ARCBEST CORPORATION : Pression acheteuse
2020ARCBEST CORPORATION : Détachement de dividende
FA
ETFs positionnés sur ARCBEST CORPORATIONETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
SPDR S&P Transportation ETF - USD-3.95%1.15%Etats UnisActions - Transport
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF - ...-3.31%0.26%Etats UnisActions
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF - USD-1.91%0.12%Etats UnisActions
IShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA S...-2.55%0.12%Etats UnisActions
Xtrackers Russell 2000 1C - USD-2.06%0.04%Etats UnisActions



Graphique ARCBEST CORPORATION
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 10
Objectif de cours Moyen 52,89 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 47,72 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 25,7%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 10,8%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -7,80%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
ARCBEST CORPORATION8.62%1 212
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION-5.16%133 830
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY-7.45%72 859
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION-0.42%60 480
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED-2.69%45 142
KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN0.59%18 655
