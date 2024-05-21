Archer Aviation Inc. est une société aérospatiale. Elle conçoit et développe des aéronefs électriques à décollage et atterrissage verticaux (eVTOL) destinés aux réseaux de mobilité aérienne urbaine (UAM). Les avions eVTOL de la société sont conçus pour être sûrs, durables et silencieux. Son avion de production, Midnight, est conçu selon sa configuration propriétaire 12-tilt-6. Midnight est conçu pour transporter quatre passagers plus un pilote, optimisé pour des trajets courts et consécutifs d'environ 20 miles, avec un temps de charge minimal entre les trajets. L'entreprise a l'intention d'exploiter deux lignes d'activité complémentaires : un service de covoiturage aérien direct (Archer UAM) et la vente de ses avions à d'autres opérateurs (Archer Direct). Midnight est l'évolution de son avion eVTOL de démonstration, Maker, qui, grâce à son programme d'essais en vol, a permis de valider sa configuration propriétaire d'avion à 12 inclinaisons et 6 positions, ainsi que certaines technologies habilitantes clés.

Secteur Industrie aérospatiale et de défense