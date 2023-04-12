|
Archer-Daniels-Midland Company : JPMorgan Chase maintient sa recommandation neutre
Données financières
|CA 2023
100 Mrd
92 062 M
|Résultat net 2023
3 734 M
3 421 M
|Dette nette 2023
7 434 M
6 811 M
|PER 2023
|11,7x
|Rendement 2023
|2,15%
|Capitalisation
44 475 M
44 475 M
40 748 M
|VE / CA 2023
|0,52x
|VE / CA 2024
|0,50x
|Nbr Employés
|41 181
|Flottant
|75,8%
|Graphique ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Neutre
|Baissière
|Neutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|17
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|81,39 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|98,36 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|20,9%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs