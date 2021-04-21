Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Etats-Unis
  4. Nyse
  5. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    ADM

ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY

(ADM)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses Zonebourse

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company : BofA Securities maintient sa recommandation à l'achat

21/04/2021 | 15:01
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2021
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Toute l'actualité sur ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY
15:01ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY  : BofA Securities maintient sa recommandation à ..
ZM
08/02ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY : Détachement de dividende
FA
26/01AGRO-INDUSTRIE : pendant la pandémie, ADM a amélioré sa rentabilité en 2020
AW
2020ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY : Détachement de dividende
FA
2020ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY : Détachement de dividende
FA
2020ADM : chiffre d'affaires semestriel quasi stable mais la rentabilité bondit
AW
2020EN DIRECT DES MARCHES : Air France, Total, Neoen, Marie Brizard, Lufthansa, R..
2020Réseaux sociaux, Hong Kong, la Maison Blanche s'agite
2020ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY : Détachement de dividende
FA
2020ADM : chiffre d'affaires en léger recul mais bénéfice en hausse au 1er trimestre
AW
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2021 66 441 M - 55 338 M
Résultat net 2021 2 150 M - 1 791 M
Dette nette 2021 6 223 M - 5 183 M
PER 2021 15,4x
Rendement 2021 2,51%
Capitalisation 32 790 M 32 790 M 27 310 M
VE / CA 2021 0,59x
VE / CA 2022 0,57x
Nbr Employés 38 332
Flottant 77,1%
Graphique ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY
Durée : Période :
Archer-Daniels-Midland Company : Graphique analyse technique Archer-Daniels-Midland Company | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreHaussièreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 14
Objectif de cours Moyen 58,38 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 58,71 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 10,7%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -0,55%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -21,6%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
Juan Ricardo Luciano Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Raymond Guy Young Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Todd A. Werpy Chief Science Officer & Senior Vice President
Kristy J. Folkwein Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Veronica L. Braker Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY16.47%32 790
NESTLÉ S.A.2.13%326 141
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.0.38%83 196
YIHAI KERRY ARAWANA HOLDINGS CO., LTD-31.30%62 081
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY18.15%50 184
DANONE10.21%46 353
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ