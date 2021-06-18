Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Etats-Unis
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Arco Platform Limited
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    ARCE   KYG045531061

ARCO PLATFORM LIMITED

(ARCE)
  Rapport
Cours en clôture. Cours en clôture Nasdaq - 17/06
32.3 USD   -0.09%
14:01ARCO PLATFORM LIMITED  : Itau BBA favorable au dossier
ZM
06/05ARCO PLATFORM LIMITED  : Morgan Stanley relève sa recommandation à acheter
ZM
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

Arco Platform Limited : Itau BBA favorable au dossier

18/06/2021 | 14:01
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2021
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Toute l'actualité sur ARCO PLATFORM LIMITED
14:01ARCO PLATFORM LIMITED  : Itau BBA favorable au dossier
ZM
06/05ARCO PLATFORM LIMITED  : Morgan Stanley relève sa recommandation à acheter
ZM
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur ARCO PLATFORM LIMITED
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2021 1 262 M 251 M 211 M
Résultat net 2021 119 M 23,7 M 20,0 M
Dette nette 2021 1 352 M 269 M 227 M
PER 2021 76,7x
Rendement 2021 -
Capitalisation 9 305 M 1 851 M 1 559 M
VE / CA 2021 8,44x
VE / CA 2022 6,27x
Nbr Employés 2 746
Flottant 50,4%
Graphique ARCO PLATFORM LIMITED
Durée : Période :
Arco Platform Limited : Graphique analyse technique Arco Platform Limited | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique ARCO PLATFORM LIMITED
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreNeutreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 9
Objectif de cours Moyen 210,67 BRL
Dernier Cours de Cloture 162,34 BRL
Ecart / Objectif Haut 59,1%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 29,8%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -5,13%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
Ari de Sá Cavalcante Neto Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roberto Otero Chief Financial Officer
Oto Brasil de Sá Cavalcante Non-Executive Chairman
Pedro Guerra Chief Operating Officer
Martín Emiliano Escobari Lifchitz Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
ARCO PLATFORM LIMITED-8.99%1 851
OFFCN EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-37.66%20 946
CAE INC.8.73%9 116
IDP EDUCATION LIMITED16.98%4 886
CHINA EAST EDUCATION HOLDINGS LIMITED-22.10%4 105
AFYA LIMITED3.44%2 438