Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. : Baird maintient sa recommandation neutre
Données financières
|CA 2021
73,5 M
-
60,4 M
|Résultat net 2021
-182 M
-
-150 M
|Dette nette 2021
-
-
-
|PER 2021
|-4,57x
|Rendement 2021
|-
|Capitalisation
|
808 M
808 M
664 M
|Capi. / CA 2021
|11,0x
|Capi. / CA 2022
|1,95x
|Nbr Employés
|118
|Flottant
|82,0%
|Graphique ARCTURUS THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS INC.
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique ARCTURUS THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS INC.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|12
|Objectif de cours Moyen
87,73 $
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
30,69 $
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
421%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
186%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
-25,1%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs