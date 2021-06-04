Connexion
    ARCT   US03969T1097

ARCTURUS THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS INC.

(ARCT)
  Rapport
Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. : Baird maintient sa recommandation neutre

04/06/2021 | 18:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2021
Recommandations des analystes sur ARCTURUS THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS INC.
Données financières
CA 2021 73,5 M - 60,4 M
Résultat net 2021 -182 M - -150 M
Dette nette 2021 - - -
PER 2021 -4,57x
Rendement 2021 -
Capitalisation 808 M 808 M 664 M
Capi. / CA 2021 11,0x
Capi. / CA 2022 1,95x
Nbr Employés 118
Flottant 82,0%
Graphique ARCTURUS THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS INC.
Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. | Zone bourse
Tendances analyse technique ARCTURUS THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 12
Objectif de cours Moyen 87,73 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 30,69 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 421%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 186%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -25,1%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
Joseph E. Payne President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrew H. Sassine Chief Financial Officer & Director
Peter C. Farrell Chairman
Padmanabh Chivukula Secretary, Chief Operating & Scientific Officer
Steven G. Hughes Chief Medical Officer
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
ARCTURUS THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS INC.-29.25%808
MODERNA, INC.86.87%78 386
LONZA GROUP AG2.85%48 037
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.30.23%44 722
CELLTRION, INC.-25.77%32 602
SEAGEN INC.-16.07%26 677