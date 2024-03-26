ARCURE, a specialist in artificial intelligence for improving safety and productivity in the industry, will publish its annual results on Wednesday, March 27 before the opening of the stock market. The same day, Arcure will hold a webconference at 5 pm CET, for international shareholders and investors, in English.

Franck GAYRAUD, Chairman, Jean-Gabriel POINTEAU, Chief Executive Officer and Virginie GREGNANIN, Chief Financial Officer, will present these 2023 results and detail the outlook and strategy for the coming years.

2023 annual results

Webconference - international investors

Wednesday March 27th 2024, 5 pm CET.

Investors interested in participating in this meeting are invited to register at:

investisseurs@arcure.net.

Credentials will only be provided to registered individuals.

On 15 January, Arcure reported revenues for 2023 (€18.2 million, up 40% compared to 2022), confirming the Group's commercial expansion internationally.

Next publication:

2023 annual results,

March 27th 2024 before the opening of the market

About Arcure

Founded in 2009, Arcure is an international group, specialized in artificial intelligence applied to perception technology for the industry, which develops and markets solutions to enhance the autonomy and safety of industrial machines and robots.

In particular, Arcure has developed Blaxtair®, a state-of-the-art intelligent pedestrian detection solution, improving safety around commercial vehicles in many contexts, including the most difficult environments. Already sold in around several thousands of units in more than 50 countries, Blaxtair® is used by the world's leading manufacturers and is gradually being adopted by machine manufacturers.

Arcure is headquartered in the Paris area, has a subsidiary in the United States and has sales offices in Germany, Spain and Asia.

Arcure is listed on Euronext Growth w(ISIN: FR0013398997 - Ticker: ALCUR). The group recorded an annual €18.2 million revenue in 2023 (84% of which was generated outside France), growing 40% compared to 2022.

More information at www.blaxtair.com

CONTACTS

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Marc Delaunay investisseurs@arcure.net

MEDIA RELATIONS

Marc Delaunay

marc.delaunay@blaxtair.com

