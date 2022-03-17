Connexion
    ARQT   US03969K1088

ARCUTIS BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.

(ARQT)
  Rapport
Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. : Opinion positive de Goldman Sachs

17/03/2022 | 14:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Recommandations des analystes sur ARCUTIS BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.
Données financières
CA 2022 3,54 M - 3,22 M
Résultat net 2022 -304 M - -276 M
Tréso. nette 2022 377 M - 342 M
PER 2022 -2,73x
Rendement 2022 -
Capitalisation 819 M 819 M 744 M
VE / CA 2022 125x
VE / CA 2023 8,53x
Nbr Employés 147
Flottant 94,6%
Tendances analyse technique ARCUTIS BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 7
Dernier Cours de Cloture 16,25 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 53,29 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 228%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Todd Franklin Watanabe President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott L. Burrows Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Patrick J. Heron Chairman
David W. Osborne Chief Technical Officer
David Berk Vice President-Clinical Development
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
ARCUTIS BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.-21.65%819
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-20.16%72 688
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS7.36%72 164
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS13.17%63 267
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-14.34%46 012
BIONTECH SE-36.42%39 590