Approbation n° 23-418 du 4 octobre 2023
Société: ARKEMA
Supplément au prospectus de base approuvé à l'occasion d'un programme d'admission de titres de créance pour un montant nominal maximum de 5.000.000.000 €.
Nota:
Le supplément fait référence au prospectus de base qui a reçu le numéro d'approbation 23-132 le 26 avril 2023 et incorpore par référence certaines sections du rapport financier semestriel 2023.
