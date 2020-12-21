Arkema : INFORMATION RÉGLEMENTÉE - Novembre 2020

INFORMATION RÉGLEMENTÉE
REGULATED INFORMATION
3 décembre 2020
Déclaration relative au nombre total de droits de vote et d'actions prévue par l'article L.233-8 II du Code de commerce et l'article 223-16 du règlement général de l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers
|
|
|
Nombre théorique
|
Nombre réel de
|
|
Nombre d'actions
|
droits de vote
|
|
des droits de vote (y
|
A la date du
|
composant le
|
(déduction faite des
|
compris actions
|
|
capital
|
actions auto-
|
|
auto-détenues)
|
|
|
détenues)
|
|
|
|
30/11/2020
|
76 736 476
|
87 374 277
|
87 356 306
|
|
|
|
* * * * * *
Statement about the number of shares and voting rights in compliance with the article L.233-8 II of the French commercial code and the article 223-16 of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF-Autorité des Marchés Financiers)
|
|
|
Total number of
|
Total number of
|
|
Total number of
|
Voting Rights
|
Voting Rights
|
Date
|
(including shares
|
(excluding shares
|
shares
|
|
held by the
|
held by the
|
|
|
|
|
Company)
|
Company)
|
Novembre 30, 2020
|
76,736,476
|
87,374,277
|
87,356,306
|
|
|
|
Disclaimer
Arkema SA published this content on 03 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2020 21:54:07 UTC