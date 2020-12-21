Connexion
ARKEMA

(AKE)
Arkema : INFORMATION RÉGLEMENTÉE - Novembre 2020

21/12/2020 | 22:55
INFORMATION RÉGLEMENTÉE

REGULATED INFORMATION

3 décembre 2020

Déclaration relative au nombre total de droits de vote et d'actions prévue par l'article L.233-8 II du Code de commerce et l'article 223-16 du règlement général de l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers

Nombre théorique

Nombre réel de

Nombre d'actions

droits de vote

des droits de vote (y

A la date du

composant le

(déduction faite des

compris actions

capital

actions auto-

auto-détenues)

détenues)

30/11/2020

76 736 476

87 374 277

87 356 306

Statement about the number of shares and voting rights in compliance with the article L.233-8 II of the French commercial code and the article 223-16 of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF-Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Total number of

Total number of

Total number of

Voting Rights

Voting Rights

Date

(including shares

(excluding shares

shares

held by the

held by the

Company)

Company)

Novembre 30, 2020

76,736,476

87,374,277

87,356,306

Disclaimer

Arkema SA published this content on 03 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2020 21:54:07 UTC


© Publicnow 2020
Toute l'actualité sur ARKEMA
22:55ARKEMA : INFORMATION RÉGLEMENTÉE - Novembre 2020
PU
18/12ARKEMA 4  : Les bonnes sensations de Quentin Vlamynck à la barre de son nouveau ..
PU
18/12ARKEMA : dans le haut du pavé des classements RH 2020
PU
17/12ARKEMA : et Cool Roof s'associent pour des toits réfléchissants plus durables
PU
14/12ARKEMA : réalise une cession significative
AO
14/12ARKEMA : Bpifrance Investissement dépasse les 5% des votes
CF
14/12Arkema va céder son activité de PMMA à Trinseo pour 1,1 milliard d'euros
AW
14/12ARKEMA : projet de cession de l'activité PMMA
CF
14/12BOURSE DE PARIS : Paris égayée par des nouvelles jugées bonnes
AW
14/12ARKEMA : cession de son activité PMMA pour 1,137 milliard d'euros
AO
Plus d'actualités
Données financières
CA 2020 7 759 M 9 501 M -
Résultat net 2020 367 M 449 M -
Dette nette 2020 1 619 M 1 982 M -
PER 2020 20,2x
Rendement 2020 2,59%
Capitalisation 7 167 M 8 758 M -
VE / CA 2020 1,13x
VE / CA 2021 1,07x
Nbr Employés 20 500
Flottant 89,2%
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
ARKEMA2.07%9 026
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION6.07%81 401
AIR LIQUIDE6.50%77 594
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.58.13%41 834
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.-3.76%30 363
HENGLI PETROCHEMICAL CO.,LTD.57.15%27 566
