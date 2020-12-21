Arkema : INFORMATION RÉGLEMENTÉE - Novembre 2020

INFORMATION RÉGLEMENTÉE

REGULATED INFORMATION

3 décembre 2020

Déclaration relative au nombre total de droits de vote et d'actions prévue par l'article L.233-8 II du Code de commerce et l'article 223-16 du règlement général de l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers

Nombre théorique Nombre réel de Nombre d'actions droits de vote des droits de vote (y A la date du composant le (déduction faite des compris actions capital actions auto- auto-détenues) détenues) 30/11/2020 76 736 476 87 374 277 87 356 306

* * * * * *

Statement about the number of shares and voting rights in compliance with the article L.233-8 II of the French commercial code and the article 223-16 of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF-Autorité des Marchés Financiers)