Arkema : Janvier 2021

INFORMATION RÉGLEMENTÉE
REGULATED INFORMATION
3 février 2021
Déclaration relative au nombre total de droits de vote et d'actions prévue par l'article L.233-8 II du Code de commerce et l'article 223-16 du règlement général de l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers
|
|
|
Nombre théorique
|
Nombre réel de
|
|
Nombre d'actions
|
droits de vote
|
|
des droits de vote (y
|
A la date du
|
composant le
|
(déduction faite des
|
compris actions
|
|
capital
|
actions auto-
|
|
auto-détenues)
|
|
|
détenues)
|
|
|
|
31/01/2021
|
76 736 476
|
87 366 193
|
87 171 706
|
|
|
|
* * * * * *
Statement about the number of shares and voting rights in compliance with the article L.233-8 II of the French commercial code and the article 223-16 of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF-Autorité des Marchés Financiers)
|
|
|
Total number of
|
Total number of
|
|
Total number of
|
Voting Right
|
Voting Right
|
Date
|
(including shares
|
(excluding shares
|
shares
|
|
held by the
|
held by the
|
|
|
|
|
Company)
|
Company)
|
January 31, 2021
|
76 736 476
|
87,366,193
|
87,171,706
|
|
|
|
