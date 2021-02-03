Connexion
ARKEMA

(AKE)
Arkema : Janvier 2021

03/02/2021 | 16:12
INFORMATION RÉGLEMENTÉE

REGULATED INFORMATION

3 février 2021

Déclaration relative au nombre total de droits de vote et d'actions prévue par l'article L.233-8 II du Code de commerce et l'article 223-16 du règlement général de l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers

Nombre théorique

Nombre réel de

Nombre d'actions

droits de vote

des droits de vote (y

A la date du

composant le

(déduction faite des

compris actions

capital

actions auto-

auto-détenues)

détenues)

31/01/2021

76 736 476

87 366 193

87 171 706

* * * * * *

Statement about the number of shares and voting rights in compliance with the article L.233-8 II of the French commercial code and the article 223-16 of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF-Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Total number of

Total number of

Total number of

Voting Right

Voting Right

Date

(including shares

(excluding shares

shares

held by the

held by the

Company)

Company)

January 31, 2021

76 736 476

87,366,193

87,171,706

Pour lire la suite de ce noodl, vous pouvez consulter la version originale ici.

Disclaimer

Arkema SA published this content on 03 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 February 2021 15:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
