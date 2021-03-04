Arkema : FEVRIER 2021

INFORMATION RÉGLEMENTÉE
REGULATED INFORMATION
4 mars 2021
Déclaration relative au nombre total de droits de vote et d'actions prévue par l'article L.233-8 II du Code de commerce et l'article 223-16 du règlement général de l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers
|
A la date du
|
Nombre d'actions composant le capital
|
Nombre théorique des droits de vote (y compris actions auto-détenues)
|
Nombre réel de droits de vote (déduction faite des actions auto-détenues)
|
28/02/2021
|
76 736 476
|
87 364 428
|
87 029 982
* * * * * *
Statement about the number of shares and voting rights in compliance with the article L.233-8 II of the French commercial code and the article 223-16 of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF-Autorité des Marchés Financiers)
|
Date
|
Total number of shares
|
Total number of
Voting Right (including shares held by the Company)
|
Total number of
Voting Right (excluding shares held by the Company)
|
February 28, 2021
|
76,736,476
|
87,364,428
|
87,029,982
Disclaimer
Arkema SA published this content on 04 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2021 14:10:01 UTC.