Arkema : FEVRIER 2021

INFORMATION RÉGLEMENTÉE

REGULATED INFORMATION

4 mars 2021

Déclaration relative au nombre total de droits de vote et d'actions prévue par l'article L.233-8 II du Code de commerce et l'article 223-16 du règlement général de l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers

A la date du Nombre d'actions composant le capital Nombre théorique des droits de vote (y compris actions auto-détenues) Nombre réel de droits de vote (déduction faite des actions auto-détenues) 28/02/2021 76 736 476 87 364 428 87 029 982

Statement about the number of shares and voting rights in compliance with the article L.233-8 II of the French commercial code and the article 223-16 of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF-Autorité des Marchés Financiers)