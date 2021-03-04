Connexion
Arkema : FEVRIER 2021

04/03/2021 | 15:11
INFORMATION RÉGLEMENTÉE

REGULATED INFORMATION

4 mars 2021

Déclaration relative au nombre total de droits de vote et d'actions prévue par l'article L.233-8 II du Code de commerce et l'article 223-16 du règlement général de l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers

A la date du

Nombre d'actions composant le capital

Nombre théorique des droits de vote (y compris actions auto-détenues)

Nombre réel de droits de vote (déduction faite des actions auto-détenues)

28/02/2021

76 736 476

87 364 428

87 029 982

* * * * * *

Statement about the number of shares and voting rights in compliance with the article L.233-8 II of the French commercial code and the article 223-16 of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF-Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Date

Total number of shares

Total number of

Voting Right (including shares held by the Company)

Total number of

Voting Right (excluding shares held by the Company)

February 28, 2021

76,736,476

87,364,428

87,029,982

Disclaimer

Arkema SA published this content on 04 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2021 14:10:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
