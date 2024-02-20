Action AVBP ARRIVENT BIOPHARMA, INC.
ArriVent BioPharma, Inc.

Actions

AVBP

US04272N1028

Recherche biotechnologique et médicale

 19:38:08 20/02/2024
21,44 USD -4,56 % Graphique intraday de ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. -3,65 % 0,00 %
19:01 ARRIVENT BIOPHARMA, INC. : LifeSci Capital toujours à l'achat ZM
19:01 ARRIVENT BIOPHARMA, INC. : Citigroup réitère son opinion positive sur le titre ZM
Dernières actualités sur ArriVent BioPharma, Inc.

ARRIVENT BIOPHARMA, INC. : LifeSci Capital toujours à l'achat ZM
ARRIVENT BIOPHARMA, INC. : Citigroup réitère son opinion positive sur le titre ZM
Un initié d'Arrivent Biopharma a acheté des actions d'une valeur de 7 999 992 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. a réalisé une introduction en bourse pour un montant de 174,999996 millions de dollars. CI

Secteur Recherche biotechnologique et médicale - Autres

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
ARRIVENT BIOPHARMA, INC. Action ArriVent BioPharma, Inc.
0,00 % 751 M $
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC. Action Iqvia Holdings Inc.
+1,90 % 43 306 M $
LONZA GROUP AG Action Lonza Group AG
+28,44 % 38 417 M $
MODERNA, INC. Action Moderna, Inc.
-12,01 % 33 694 M $
CELLTRION, INC. Action Celltrion, Inc.
-9,48 % 28 771 M $
ICON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY Action ICON Public Limited Company
+0,55 % 23 795 M $
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. Action Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
-22,74 % 18 514 M $
CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES INTERNATIONAL, INC. Action Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.
-0,22 % 12 579 M $
MEDPACE HOLDINGS, INC. Action Medpace Holdings, Inc.
+25,07 % 12 047 M $
BIO-TECHNE CORPORATION Action Bio-Techne Corporation
-8,97 % 11 256 M $
Recherche biotechnologique et médicale - Autres
  1. Bourse
  2. Actions
  3. Action ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. - Nasdaq
  4. Actualités ArriVent BioPharma, Inc.
  5. ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. : Jefferies & Co. maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
