|
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. : Evercore ISI n'est plus à l'achat
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2021
|
|Toute l'actualité sur ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.
|
|
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2021
|
1 229 M
-
1 087 M
|Résultat net 2021
|
-
-
-
|Tréso. nette 2021
|
1 256 M
-
1 110 M
|PER 2021
|8,79x
|Rendement 2021
|10,1%
|
|Capitalisation
|
2 980 M
2 980 M
2 635 M
|VE / CA 2021
|1,40x
|VE / CA 2022
|0,91x
|Nbr Employés
|453
|Flottant
|79,2%
|
|Graphique ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Neutre
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|CONSERVER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|4
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
|
45,69 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|
51,00 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|
11,6%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs