Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Afficher le mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Etats-Unis
  4. Nyse
  5. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    APAM   US04316A1088

ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.

(APAM)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses Zonebourse

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. : Evercore ISI n'est plus à l'achat

22/12/2021 | 14:01
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2021
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Toute l'actualité sur ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.
15/12ACHATS D'INITIÉS : Artisan Partners Asset Management
MT
10/12Artisan Partners Asset Management annonce une baisse des actifs sous gestion en novembr..
MT
10/11Artisan Partners enregistre une hausse des actifs gérés en octobre
MT
26/10Artisan Partners Asset Management augmente son BPA ajusté et ses revenus au troisième t..
MT
26/10Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. déclare un dividende trimestriel variable, payab..
CI
11/10Baisse des actifs gérés par Artisan Partners en septembre
MT
11/08Les actifs gérés par Artisan Partners augmentent en juillet
MT
03/08Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Déclare un dividende trimestriel, payable le 31 ..
CI
13/07Les actifs gérés par Artisan Partners augmentent en juin
MT
12/07ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT IN : Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dégrade son opinion à neutr..
ZM
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2021 1 229 M - 1 087 M
Résultat net 2021 - - -
Tréso. nette 2021 1 256 M - 1 110 M
PER 2021 8,79x
Rendement 2021 10,1%
Capitalisation 2 980 M 2 980 M 2 635 M
VE / CA 2021 1,40x
VE / CA 2022 0,91x
Nbr Employés 453
Flottant 79,2%
Graphique ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.
Durée : Période :
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 4
Dernier Cours de Cloture 45,69 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 51,00 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 11,6%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Eric Richard Colson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jason A. Gottlieb President
Charles J. Daley Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Stephanie G. DiMarco Independent Chairman
Andrew Arthur Ziegler Lead Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-9.24%2 980
BLACKSTONE INC.90.43%87 740
KKR & CO. INC.78.22%42 214
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC8.57%22 727
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.60.94%18 536
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.31.73%16 519