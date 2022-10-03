|
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. : Goldman Sachs confirme sa recommandation neutre
Données financières
|CA 2022
995 M
|Résultat net 2022
211 M
|Tréso. nette 2022
1 740 M
|PER 2022
|9,10x
|Rendement 2022
|11,9%
|Capitalisation
1 815 M
|VE / CA 2022
|0,08x
|VE / CA 2023
|-0,22x
|Nbr Employés
|498
|Flottant
|82,2%
Tendances analyse technique ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|CONSERVER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|5
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|26,93 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|34,60 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|28,5%
