    APAM   US04316A1088

ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.

(APAM)
  Rapport
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  17:34 23/11/2022
33.78 USD   -0.73%
17:01Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. : Goldman Sachs maintient son opinion neutre
ZM
07/11Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. : RBC Capital Markets favorable sur le dossier
ZM
02/11Mise à jour sectorielle : Les valeurs financières glissent avant la cloche mercredi
MT
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. : Goldman Sachs maintient son opinion neutre

23/11/2022 | 17:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Données financières
CA 2022 985 M - 959 M
Résultat net 2022 197 M - 192 M
Tréso. nette 2022 1 740 M - 1 694 M
PER 2022 12,4x
Rendement 2022 9,24%
Capitalisation 2 311 M 2 311 M 2 249 M
VE / CA 2022 0,58x
VE / CA 2023 0,31x
Nbr Employés 498
Flottant 82,9%
Graphique ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.
Durée : Période :
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. | Zonebourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreNeutreBaissière
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 6
Dernier Cours de Clôture 34,03 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 29,50 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -13,3%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Eric Richard Colson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jason A. Gottlieb President
Charles J. Daley Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Stephanie G. DiMarco Independent Chairman
Eileen L. Kwei Chief Administrative Office & Executive VP
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-28.57%2 311
BLACKSTONE INC.-32.14%61 616
KKR & CO. INC.-30.40%44 649
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-13.52%37 061
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-13.21%18 174
ARES MANAGEMENT CORPORATION-3.46%13 880