  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Etats-Unis
  4. Nyse
  5. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    APAM   US04316A1088

ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.

(APAM)
  Rapport
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  18:28 03/10/2022
27.23 USD   +1.10%
18:01Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. : Goldman Sachs n'est pas inspiré par le dossier
ZM
15:01Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. : Goldman Sachs confirme sa recommandation neutre
ZM
17/08La société en commandite d'Artisan Partners Asset Management prolonge de cinq ans une facilité de crédit de 100 millions de dollars
MT
ActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFonds 
Toute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. : Goldman Sachs n'est pas inspiré par le dossier

03/10/2022 | 18:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Recommandations des analystes sur ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.
Données financières
CA 2022 995 M - 1 015 M
Résultat net 2022 211 M - 215 M
Tréso. nette 2022 1 740 M - 1 774 M
PER 2022 9,10x
Rendement 2022 11,9%
Capitalisation 1 815 M 1 815 M 1 851 M
VE / CA 2022 0,08x
VE / CA 2023 -0,22x
Nbr Employés 498
Flottant 82,2%
Graphique ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.
Durée : Période :
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. | Zone bourse
Tendances analyse technique ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 5
Dernier Cours de Clôture 26,93 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 34,60 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 28,5%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Eric Richard Colson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jason A. Gottlieb President
Charles J. Daley Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Stephanie G. DiMarco Independent Chairman
Eileen L. Kwei Chief Administrative Office & Executive VP
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-43.47%1 815
BLACKSTONE INC.-35.31%58 730
KKR & CO. INC.-42.28%36 973
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-27.23%14 306
ESR GROUP LIMITED-24.86%10 997
ARES MANAGEMENT CORPORATION-23.77%10 870