Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  London Stock Exchange  >  ASA International Group PLC    ASAI   GB00BDFXHW57

ASA INTERNATIONAL GROUP PLC

(ASAI)
  Rapport
Cours en différé. Temps Différé London Stock Exchange - 06/01 13:51:19
232.2 GBX   -0.13%
Graphique ASA INTERNATIONAL GROUP PLC
ASA International Group PLC : Graphique analyse technique ASA International Group PLC | Zone bourse
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 5
Objectif de cours Moyen 274,20 GBX
Dernier Cours de Cloture 232,50 GBX
Ecart / Objectif Haut 29,5%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 17,9%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -6,24%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
ASA INTERNATIONAL GROUP PLC-0.85%316
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY-1.85%95 553
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION-1.02%45 804
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED0.00%41 997
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL0.17%20 298
ORIX CORPORATION-1.10%18 733
