Action ASH ASHLAND INC.
Ashland Inc.

Actions

ASH

US0441861046

Chimie diversifiée

Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX
Autres places de cotation
 18:31:53 01/05/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
90,92 USD -4,63 % Graphique intraday de Ashland Inc. -5,17 % +8,01 %
18:06 ASHLAND INC. : UBS toujours à l'achat ZM
15:00 Transcript : Ashland Inc., Q2 2024 Earnings Call, May 01, 2024

Dernières actualités sur Ashland Inc.

Ashland Inc. nomme Scott A. Tozier à son conseil d'administration CI
ASHLAND INC. : Wells Fargo Securities relève son opinion ZM
ASHLAND INC. : Jefferies & Co. relève son opinion ZM
RÉSULTATS ET TRANSACTIONS : Challenger signe un contrat d'exploitation agricole ; hausse du chiffre d'affaires de Ricardo AN
GAGNANTS ET PERDANTS DE L'OBJECTIF : Challenger Energy en hausse grâce à l'accord d'exploitation de Chevron AN
Le secteur des services britannique poursuit sa croissance en février AN
GAGNANTS ET PERDANTS DE L'OBJECTIF : Active Energy bondit grâce à un règlement de 1,7 million de dollars AN
Ashland Inc. annonce le départ de Min Chong en tant que vice-président principal et directeur général, Soins personnels et additifs spécialisés, à compter du 30 avril 2024 CI
Active Energy rejette une action en justice "sans fondement AN
LES GAGNANTS ET LES PERDANTS DE L'AIM : Hornby progresse, Frasers s'empare d'une participation AN
Beacon Roofing Supply finalise l'acquisition de Metro Sealant & Waterproofing Supply MT
ASHLAND INC. : JPMorgan Chase est négatif ZM
ASHLAND INC. : Wells Fargo Securities neutre sur le dossier ZM
ASHLAND INC. : Opinion positive de Deutsche Bank Securities ZM
ASHLAND INC. : Opinion positive de UBS ZM
Les actions d'Ashland bondissent après avoir établi des perspectives de ventes pour le T2 fiscal et 2024 MT
Transcript : Ashland Inc., Q1 2024 Earnings Call, Jan 31, 2024
Ashland : Baisse des bénéfices ajustés et du chiffre d'affaires du 1er trimestre fiscal ; perspectives de chiffre d'affaires pour le 2e trimestre fiscal et 2024 -- Les actions montent MT
Ashland Inc. annonce ses résultats pour le premier trimestre clos le 31 décembre 2023 CI
Ashland Inc. fournit des prévisions de résultats pour le deuxième trimestre et l'année 2023 CI
LES GAGNANTS ET LES PERDANTS D'AIM : Primorus progresse alors qu'Autodesk achète sa participation AN
Active Energy plonge alors que les problèmes de construction de l'usine américaine mettent en suspens la production du combustible CoalSwitch MT

Graphique Ashland Inc.

Plus de graphiques

Profil Société

Ashland Inc. est une société internationale d'additifs et de matériaux de spécialité. La société dessert des clients dans un large éventail de marchés de consommation et industriels, y compris les revêtements architecturaux, la construction, l'énergie, l'alimentation et les boissons, les nutraceutiques, les soins personnels et les produits pharmaceutiques. Les segments de la société comprennent les sciences de la vie, les soins personnels, les additifs de spécialité et les intermédiaires. Le segment des sciences de la vie comprend les produits pharmaceutiques, la nutrition, les nutraceutiques, les produits chimiques agricoles, les films de diagnostic et les produits chimiques fins. Le segment des soins personnels comprend les produits biofonctionnels, les protecteurs microbiens (conservateurs), les soins de la peau, les soins solaires, les soins bucco-dentaires, les soins capillaires et les solutions ménagères. Le segment des additifs de spécialité comprend la rhéologie et les additifs destinés aux revêtements architecturaux, à la construction, à l'énergie, à l'automobile et à divers marchés industriels. Le segment des intermédiaires comprend la production de 1,4 butanediol (BDO) et de dérivés connexes, y compris le n-méthyl pyrrolidone.
Secteur
Chimie diversifiée
Agenda
15:00 - Q2 2024 Présentation des résultats
Plus d'informations sur la société

Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Plus de données financières

Notations pour Ashland Inc.

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
B
Plus de notations

Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes
12
Dernier Cours de Cloture
95,33 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
106,8 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+12,05 %
Consensus

Révisions de BNA

Révisions des Estimations

Bénéfices trimestriels - Taux de surprise

Agenda de la société

Secteur Produits chimiques de diversification

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
ASHLAND INC. Action Ashland Inc.
+7,98 % 4,78 Md
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD. Action Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.
+2,65 % 78,54 Md
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC. Action DuPont de Nemours, Inc.
+1,16 % 30,31 Md
PIDILITE INDUSTRIES LIMITED Action Pidilite Industries Limited
+12,30 % 18,58 Md
BRENNTAG SE Action Brenntag SE
-10,05 % 11,56 Md
EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY Action Eastman Chemical Company
+5,70 % 11,11 Md
SYENSQO SA/NV Action Syensqo SA/NV
-7,50 % 9,81 Md
ASAHI KASEI CORPORATION Action Asahi Kasei Corporation
+6,40 % 9,69 Md
SRF LIMITED Action SRF Limited
+5,61 % 9,3 Md
MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL GROUP CORPORATION Action Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation
+6,40 % 8,33 Md
Produits chimiques de diversification
