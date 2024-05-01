Ashland Inc. est une société internationale d'additifs et de matériaux de spécialité. La société dessert des clients dans un large éventail de marchés de consommation et industriels, y compris les revêtements architecturaux, la construction, l'énergie, l'alimentation et les boissons, les nutraceutiques, les soins personnels et les produits pharmaceutiques. Les segments de la société comprennent les sciences de la vie, les soins personnels, les additifs de spécialité et les intermédiaires. Le segment des sciences de la vie comprend les produits pharmaceutiques, la nutrition, les nutraceutiques, les produits chimiques agricoles, les films de diagnostic et les produits chimiques fins. Le segment des soins personnels comprend les produits biofonctionnels, les protecteurs microbiens (conservateurs), les soins de la peau, les soins solaires, les soins bucco-dentaires, les soins capillaires et les solutions ménagères. Le segment des additifs de spécialité comprend la rhéologie et les additifs destinés aux revêtements architecturaux, à la construction, à l'énergie, à l'automobile et à divers marchés industriels. Le segment des intermédiaires comprend la production de 1,4 butanediol (BDO) et de dérivés connexes, y compris le n-méthyl pyrrolidone.

Secteur Chimie diversifiée