|
Asia-potash International Investment (Guangzhou)Co.,Ltd. : UBS réitère son opinion positive sur le titre
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
|
|Toute l'actualité sur ASIA-POTASH INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENT (GUANGZHOU)CO.,LTD.
|
|
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur ASIA-POTASH INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENT (GUANGZHOU)CO.,LTD.
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2022
|
4 161 M
602 M
601 M
|Résultat net 2022
|
1 968 M
285 M
284 M
|Tréso. nette 2022
|
3 250 M
470 M
469 M
|PER 2022
|13,6x
|Rendement 2022
|0,73%
|
|Capitalisation
|
31 641 M
4 577 M
4 570 M
|VE / CA 2022
|6,82x
|VE / CA 2023
|5,17x
|Nbr Employés
|1 247
|Flottant
|50,3%
|
|Graphique ASIA-POTASH INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENT (GUANGZHOU)CO.,LTD.
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique ASIA-POTASH INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENT (GUANGZHOU)CO.,LTD.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Neutre
|Neutre
|Haussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|3
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|34,35 CNY
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|43,24 CNY
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|25,9%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs