    S7OU   SG2F77993036

ASIAN PAY TELEVISION TRUST

(S7OU)
  Rapport
Temps Différé Singapore Stock Exchange  -  10:04 22/11/2022
0.1070 SGD    0.00%
Asian Pay Television Trust : PhillipCapital maintient sa recommandation à l'achat

22/11/2022 | 10:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Données financières
CA 2022 287 M 208 M 203 M
Résultat net 2022 40,9 M 29,6 M 28,9 M
Dette nette 2022 1 342 M 971 M 948 M
PER 2022 4,71x
Rendement 2022 9,35%
Capitalisation 193 M 140 M 136 M
VE / CA 2022 5,35x
VE / CA 2023 5,18x
Nbr Employés -
Flottant 71,1%
Tendances analyse technique ASIAN PAY TELEVISION TRUST
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreNeutreBaissière
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 1
Dernier Cours de Clôture 0,11 SGD
Objectif de cours Moyen 0,13 SGD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 21,5%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Brian McKinley Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Somnath Adak Financial Controller
Lum Sung Yong Chairman
Chung Yaw Tan Independent Director
Shin Loong Leong Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
ASIAN PAY TELEVISION TRUST-20.15%140
LIBERTY BROADBAND CORPORATION-46.69%12 720
DISH NETWORK CORPORATION-54.22%7 881
MEGACABLE HOLDINGS, S. A. B. DE C. V.-31.45%2 109
WIDEOPENWEST, INC.-49.26%896
KT SKYLIFE CO., LTD.-10.39%286