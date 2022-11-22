|
Asian Pay Television Trust : PhillipCapital maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
Données financières
|
|CA 2022
|
287 M
208 M
203 M
|Résultat net 2022
|
40,9 M
29,6 M
28,9 M
|Dette nette 2022
|
1 342 M
971 M
948 M
|PER 2022
|4,71x
|Rendement 2022
|9,35%
|
|Capitalisation
|
193 M
140 M
136 M
|VE / CA 2022
|5,35x
|VE / CA 2023
|5,18x
|Nbr Employés
|-
|Flottant
|71,1%
|
|Graphique ASIAN PAY TELEVISION TRUST
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique ASIAN PAY TELEVISION TRUST
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Haussière
|Neutre
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|1
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|0,11 SGD
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|0,13 SGD
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|21,5%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs