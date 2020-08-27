Connexion
ASML HOLDING N.V.

(ASML)
27/08 18:44:55
376.095 USD   -2.55%
21/08Des marchés envoûtés par la "tech" pour les 3 sorcières
29/07ASML : UBS moins optimiste
ZD
29/07L'ambiance s'alourdit sur les marchés
ETFs positionnés sur ASML HOLDING N.V.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
SPDR NYSE Technology ETF - USD7.64%2.93%-Amérique du NordActions - Technologie
Invesco EQQQ Nasdaq-100 Dist - USD4.00%0.27%Etats UnisActions - Technologie
BMO NASDAQ 100 Equity Hedged to CAD...5.54%0.27%Etats UnisActions - Technologie
IShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF (CAD-H...5.52%0.27%Etats UnisActions - Technologie
IShares NASDAQ-100 (DE) - USD4.70%0.27%Etats UnisActions - Technologie
IShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF - USD3.90%0.23%-Etats UnisActions - Technologie
IShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF - USD4.48%0.16%-Etats UnisActions - Technologie



Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 36
Objectif de cours Moyen 343,19 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 325,60 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 29,0%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 5,40%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -35,5%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
ASML HOLDING N.V.30.40%160 927
ASML HOLDING N.V.23.47%160 927
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION20.31%51 202
TOKYO ELECTRON LIMITED16.84%40 970
QORVO, INC.13.15%15 018
ENTEGRIS, INC.39.45%9 414
