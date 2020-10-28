Connexion
ASOS PLC

(DYQ)
  Rapport
Cours estimé en temps réel. Temps réel estimé TRADEGATE AG - 28/10 16:14:18
49.5900 EUR   -2.00%
Fonds positionnés sur ASOS PLC
NomPEA1er Jan5 ansNotationPosition
M&G UK Select Euro A AccNON-14.00%-6.00%15.37M EUR


ETFs positionnés sur ASOS PLCETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX...-2.47%2.93%Royaume UniActions
First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX...-3.17%2.93%Royaume UniActions
UBS (Irl) ETF plc - MSCI United Kin...-1.20%0.32%Royaume UniActions
UBS ETF (IE) MSCI United Kingdom IM...-0.51%0.32%Royaume UniActions
UBS ETF (IE) MSCI United Kingdom IM...0.00%0.32%Royaume UniActions
UBS (Irl) ETF plc - MSCI United Kin...-0.35%0.32%Royaume UniActions



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 28
Objectif de cours Moyen 5 258,04 GBX
Dernier Cours de Cloture 44,68 GBX
Ecart / Objectif Haut 16 731%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 11 668%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 6 614%
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
ASOS PLC26.63%5 973
AMAZON.COM, INC.72.61%1 646 089
JD.COM, INC.128.27%129 537
WAYFAIR INC.207.81%26 170
ETSY, INC.222.70%17 396
MONOTARO CO., LTD.85.43%12 893
