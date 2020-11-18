Connexion
ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS PLC

(AML)
Cours en différé. Temps Différé London Stock Exchange - 14/12 12:57:21
1489.1305 GBX   +5.09%
BOURSE DE PARIS : Paris dans le rouge à mi-séance
AW
Londres à l'équilibre, la livre chute
AW
"Je n'ai pas perdu, mais"
ETFs positionnés sur ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS PLCETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
Xtrackers FTSE 250 1D - GBP-3.25%0.12%Royaume UniActions
HSBC FTSE 250 - GBP0.56%0.12%Royaume UniActions
Vanguard FTSE 250 - Acc - GBP-2.86%0.12%-Royaume UniActions
Vanguard FTSE 250 - GBP-4.37%0.12%Royaume UniActions



Graphique ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS PLC
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc : Graphique analyse technique Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc | Zone bourse
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 7
Objectif de cours Moyen 1 116,00 GBX
Dernier Cours de Cloture 1 417,00 GBX
Ecart / Objectif Haut 27,0%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -21,2%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -76,0%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS PLC-86.37%43 068
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION1.37%210 425
VOLKSWAGEN AG-20.51%90 035
DAIMLER AG12.44%71 932
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY14.54%60 000
BMW AG-3.60%55 057
