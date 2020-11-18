ETFs positionnés sur ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS PLC ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight ETF Var. 5jours Poids Rating Zone géographique Catégorie et Secteur Xtrackers FTSE 250 1D - GBP -3.25% 0.12% Royaume Uni Actions HSBC FTSE 250 - GBP 0.56% 0.12% Royaume Uni Actions Vanguard FTSE 250 - Acc - GBP -2.86% 0.12% - Royaume Uni Actions Vanguard FTSE 250 - GBP -4.37% 0.12% Royaume Uni Actions





Décryptage "Je n'ai pas perdu, mais " Graphique ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS PLC Durée : Auto. 2 mois 3 mois 6 mois 9 mois 1 an 2 ans 5 ans 10 ans Max. Période : Jour Semaine Evolution du Compte de Résultat Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Consensus Vente Achat Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER Nombre d'Analystes 7 Objectif de cours Moyen 1 116,00 GBX Dernier Cours de Cloture 1 417,00 GBX Ecart / Objectif Haut 27,0% Ecart / Objectif Moyen -21,2% Ecart / Objectif Bas -76,0% Révisions de BNA Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Secteur et Concurrence Var. 1janv Capitalisation (M$) ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS PLC -86.37% 43 068 TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION 1.37% 210 425 VOLKSWAGEN AG -20.51% 90 035 DAIMLER AG 12.44% 71 932 GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY 14.54% 60 000 BMW AG -3.60% 55 057