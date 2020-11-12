Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Nasdaq  >  AstraZeneca PLC    AZN

ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
  Rapport
Cours estimé en temps réel. Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX - 12/11 18:51:33
56.57 USD   -2.50%
16:31ASTRAZENECA : débute les essais de son vaccin contre le Covid
CF
14:41ASTRAZENECA : résultats d'un médicament en phase II
CF
08:52BOURSE DE PARIS : Les valeurs à suivre à Paris et en Europe
RE
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 


Aucune donnée



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Graphique ASTRAZENECA PLC
Durée : Période :
AstraZeneca PLC : Graphique analyse technique AstraZeneca PLC | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 26
Objectif de cours Moyen 120,44 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 116,17 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 33,8%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 3,67%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -43,2%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
ASTRAZENECA PLC16.37%152 145
JOHNSON & JOHNSON1.32%389 090
ROCHE HOLDING AG-0.05%292 126
PFIZER INC.-1.28%213 998
MERCK & CO., INC.-10.87%205 085
NOVARTIS AG-14.17%195 450
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group