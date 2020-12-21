|
ASTRAZENECA : Goldman Sachs maintient son opinion vendeuse
L'analyste de chez Goldman Sachs, Keyur Parekh, maintient son conseil à vendre. L'objectif de cours est inchangé à 6400 GBX.
© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
|Toute l'actualité sur ASTRAZENECA PLC
|Recommandations des analystes sur ASTRAZENECA PLC
Données financières
|CA 2020
26 438 M
21 717 M
|Résultat net 2020
3 036 M
2 494 M
|Dette nette 2020
13 172 M
10 820 M
|PER 2020
|41,5x
|Rendement 2020
|2,78%
|Capitalisation
133 Mrd
133 Mrd
109 Mrd
|VE / CA 2020
|5,54x
|VE / CA 2021
|4,79x
|Nbr Employés
|70 600
|Flottant
|95,7%
|Graphique ASTRAZENECA PLC
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique ASTRAZENECA PLC
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Baissière
|Neutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|24
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|
122,51 $
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
|
101,47 $
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
|
57,8%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|
20,7%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
|
-35,0%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs