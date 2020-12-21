Connexion
ASTRAZENECA PLC

(AZN)
ASTRAZENECA : Goldman Sachs maintient son opinion vendeuse

21/12/2020 | 13:28

21/12/2020 | 13:28
L'analyste de chez Goldman Sachs, Keyur Parekh, maintient son conseil à vendre. L'objectif de cours est inchangé à 6400 GBX.

© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
Données financières
CA 2020 26 438 M - 21 717 M
Résultat net 2020 3 036 M - 2 494 M
Dette nette 2020 13 172 M - 10 820 M
PER 2020 41,5x
Rendement 2020 2,78%
Capitalisation 133 Mrd 133 Mrd 109 Mrd
VE / CA 2020 5,54x
VE / CA 2021 4,79x
Nbr Employés 70 600
Flottant 95,7%
Graphique ASTRAZENECA PLC
Durée : Période :
AstraZeneca PLC : Graphique analyse technique AstraZeneca PLC | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique ASTRAZENECA PLC
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 24
Objectif de cours Moyen 122,51 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 101,47 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 57,8%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 20,7%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -35,0%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
Pascal Soriot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Leif Valdemar Johansson Non-Executive Chairman
Pam P. Cheng Executive VP-Operations & Information Technology
Marc Pierre Jean Dunoyer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Menelas N. Pangalos EVP-Biopharmaceuticals Research & Development
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
ASTRAZENECA PLC-1.30%132 984
JOHNSON & JOHNSON5.92%406 754
ROCHE HOLDING AG-1.29%299 387
PFIZER INC.1.51%209 440
NOVARTIS AG-12.39%206 857
MERCK & CO., INC.-12.56%201 214
