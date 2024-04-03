Action ATAI ATAI LIFE SCIENCES N.V.
Atai Life Sciences N.V.

Actions

ATAI

NL0015000DX5

Recherche biotechnologique et médicale

Marché Fermé - Nasdaq
Autres places de cotation
 22:00:00 02/04/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
1,87 USD +0,54 % Graphique intraday de Atai Life Sciences N.V. +8,09 % +32,62 %
ATAI LIFE SCIENCES N.V. : HC Wainwright maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
28/03 Atai Life Sciences N.V. publie ses résultats pour l'exercice clos le 31 décembre 2023 CI

Dernières actualités sur Atai Life Sciences N.V.

ATAI LIFE SCIENCES N.V. : HC Wainwright maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
Atai Life Sciences N.V. publie ses résultats pour l'exercice clos le 31 décembre 2023 CI
Atai Life Sciences N.V. publie ses résultats pour le quatrième trimestre clos le 31 décembre 2023 CI
Atai Life Sciences annonce les premiers résultats positifs de l'étude ouverte de phase 2a de Beckley Psytech sur le BPL-003 (5-MeO-DMT intranasal) dans la dépression résistante au traitement CI
Atai Life Sciences annonce le dosage du premier participant à l'essai de phase 1b du VLS-01 CI
Atai Life Sciences acquiert une participation dans Beckley Psytech MT
Transcript : Atai Life Sciences N.V. - Special Call
Atai se redresse après des données positives pour un traitement potentiel du stress post-traumatique MT
Atai Life Sciences annonce des résultats positifs de l'étude de phase 1 à dose unique ascendante avec EMP-01 (R-MDMA) CI
Atai Life Sciences N.V. publie ses résultats pour le troisième trimestre et les neuf mois se terminant le 30 septembre 2023 CI
Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NasdaqGM:ATAI) a acquis la participation restante de DemeRx IB, Inc. CI
Atai Life Sciences annonce des résultats "favorables" de l'étude de phase 1 sur le film transmucosal oral MT
Atai Life Sciences N.V. annonce l'achèvement de l'étude de phase 1 de VLS-01 chez des participants sains CI
IntelGenx clôture la première tranche d'un placement privé auprès d'un partenaire stratégique pour un produit global de 3 millions de dollars US MT
Atai Life Sciences N.V. publie ses résultats pour le deuxième trimestre et les six mois se terminant le 30 juin 2023 CI
Atai Life Sciences indique que le PCN-101 induit une exposition accrue au médicament dans l'étude de phase 1 de Perception Neuroscience MT
Atai Life Sciences annonce les résultats de l'étude de transition de phase 1 entre l'intraveineuse et la sous-cutanée du PCN-101 (R-cétamine) CI
Atai Life Sciences N.V. publie ses résultats pour le premier trimestre clos le 31 mars 2023 CI
Atai Life Sciences présente des données pharmacodynamiques sur le GRX-917 lors d'une présentation d'affiche de dernière heure à la réunion annuelle de la SOBP 2023 CI
Atai Life Sciences annonce que la première personne a reçu un dosage dans l'essai de phase 1 du PCN-101 MT
Achat d'initié : Atai Life Sciences MT
ATAI LIFE SCIENCES N.V. : Berenberg Bank toujours positif ZM
Atai Life Sciences N.V. annonce ses résultats pour le quatrième trimestre et l'année complète clôturée le 31 décembre 2022 CI
Atai Life Sciences N.V. annonce ses résultats pour le quatrième trimestre et l'exercice clos le 31 décembre 2022 CI
ATAI LIFE SCIENCES N.V. : Opinion positive de Credit Suisse

Graphique Atai Life Sciences N.V.

Graphique Atai Life Sciences N.V.
Profil Société

ATAI Life Sciences NV est une société biopharmaceutique allemande en phase clinique. La société se consacre au développement de divers traitements axés sur différents troubles de la santé mentale. Les principaux composés thérapeutiques de la société comprennent le PCN-101, une formulation sous-cutanée de R-cétamine pour le traitement de la dépression résistante au traitement (TRD) ; le RL-007, un modulateur des récepteurs cholinergiques, glutamatergiques et GABA-B pour traiter les troubles cognitifs associés à la schizophrénie ; DMX-1002, une formulation orale d'ibogaïne pour traiter les troubles liés à l'utilisation d'opioïdes ; GRX-917, une formulation orale d'une version deutérée de l'étifoxine pour le traitement des troubles anxieux généralisés ; et NN-101, une nouvelle formulation intranasale de N-acétylcystéine pour traiter les lésions cérébrales traumatiques légères. Ses candidats thérapeutiques comprennent également VLS-01, une formulation de N,N-diméthyltryptamine pour le traitement des troubles de l'anxiété généralisée ; EMP-01, une formulation orale d'une 3,4-méthyl-énedioxy-méthamphétamine pour le traitement du syndrome de stress post-traumatique.
Secteur
Recherche biotechnologique et médicale
Agenda
04/04/2024 - Schizophrenia International Research Society Congress
Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Notations pour Atai Life Sciences N.V.

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
-
Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes
6
Dernier Cours de Cloture
1,87 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
12,67 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+577,36 %
Secteur Recherche biotechnologique et médicale - Autres

