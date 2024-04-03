Atai Life Sciences N.V.
Actions
ATAI
NL0015000DX5
Recherche biotechnologique et médicale
|
Marché Fermé -
Autres places de cotation
|Varia. 5j.
|Varia. 1 janv.
|1,87 USD
|+0,54 %
|+8,09 %
|+32,62 %
|14:03
|ATAI LIFE SCIENCES N.V. : HC Wainwright maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
|ZM
|28/03
|Atai Life Sciences N.V. publie ses résultats pour l'exercice clos le 31 décembre 2023
|CI
Cet article est réservé aux membres
Déjà membre ?Se connecter
Pas encore membre ?Inscription Gratuite
Révisions de BNA
|Varia. 1 janv.
|Capi.
|+32,62 %
|310 M
|+6,11 %
|44,69 Md
|+53,69 %
|43,65 Md
|+4,18 %
|39,67 Md
|-8,78 %
|28,2 Md
|+13,99 %
|26,62 Md
|-21,09 %
|19,1 Md
|+10,75 %
|13,44 Md
|+28,05 %
|12,07 Md
|-10,89 %
|10,81 Md
- Bourse
- Actions
- Action Atai Life Sciences N.V. - Nasdaq
- Actualités Atai Life Sciences N.V.
- Atai Life Sciences N.V. : HC Wainwright maintient sa recommandation à l'achat