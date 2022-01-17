ATARI: RAPPORT FINANCIER SEMESTRIEL 2022
17 janvier 2022
RAPPORT FINANCIER SEMESTRIEL 2022
POUR LA PERIODE DE SIX MOIS
DU 1
ER AVRIL 2021 AU 30 SEPTEMBRE 2021
TABLE DES MATIERES
PAGE
1. ETATS FINANCIERS CONSOLIDES INTERMEDIARES RESUMES
(SEMESTRE CLOS LE 30 SEPTEMBRE 2021) ...........................................................
3
2. RAPPORT SEMESTRIEL D'ACTIVITE (SEMESTRE CLOS LE 30 SEPTEMBRE 2021) .27
3.
ATTESTATION DU RESPONSABLE DU RAPPORT FINANCIER SEMESTRIEL ...........
35
4.
RAPPORT DES COMMISSAIRES AUX COMPTES
SUR L'INFORMATION FINANCIERE SEMESTRIELLE 2021-2022 ...........................
36
1. ETATS FINANCIERS CONSOLIDES INTERMEDIARES RESUMES (SEMESTRE CLOS LE 30 SEPTEMBRE 2021)
Société anonyme au capital de 3.060.274,29 euros Siège social : 25 rue Godot de Mauroy 75009 PARIS 341 699 106 RCS PARIS
COMPTES SEMESTRIELS CONSOLIDES
PREMIER SEMESTRE 2021/2022
(6 mois clos le 30 septembre 2021)
NOTES
Dans le présent document, les expressions «
Atari » ou la « Société » désignent la société Atari S.A. L'expression « Groupe » désigne le groupe de sociétés constitué par la Société et ses filiales consolidées. Le terme « Document d'Enregistrement Universel » désigne le document d'enregistrement universel d'Atari, déposé auprès de l'AMF le 8 novembre 2021 sous le numéro D21- 0916.
SOMMAIRE
COMPTE DE RESULTAT CONSOLIDE ...................................................................................
5
COMPTE DE RESULTAT GLOBAL .........................................................................................
5
BILAN CONSOLIDE ............................................................................................................
6
TABLEAU DES FLUX DE TRESORERIE CONSOLIDES ...........................................................
7
ETAT DES VARIATIONS DES CAPITAUX PROPRES CONSOLIDES ........................................
8
NOTE 1 - BASE DE PREPARATION DU RAPPORT SEMESTRIEL ....................................................
9
NOTE 2 - FAITS CARACTERISTIQUES DE LA PERIODE ............................................................
12
NOTE 3 - IMMOBILISATIONS INCORPORELLES ......................................................................
13
NOTE 4 - ACTIFS FINANCIERS NON COURANTS ....................................................................
14
NOTE 5 - TITRES MIS EN EQUIVALENCE...............................................................................
16
NOTE 6 - STOCKS..............................................................................................................
16
NOTE 7 - CLIENTS ET COMPTES RATTACHES ........................................................................
16
NOTE 8 - AUTRES ACTIFS COURANTS ..................................................................................
17
NOTE 9 - ACTIFS ET PASSIFS DETENUS EN VUE DE LA VENTE ................................................
17
NOTE 10 - CAPITAUX PROPRES ...........................................................................................
17
NOTE 11 - ENDETTEMENT...................................................................................................
21
NOTE 12 - DETTES LOCATIVES COURANTES / NON COURANTES .............................................
21
NOTE 13 - AUTRES PASSIFS COURANTS / NON COURANTS ....................................................
21
NOTE 14 - PRODUIT DES ACTIVITES ORDINAIRES & INFORMATION SECTORIELLE ....................
22
NOTE 15 - CHARGES OPERATIONNELLES COURANTES ...........................................................
23
NOTE 16 - CHARGES OPERATIONNELLES PAR NATURE...........................................................
24
NOTE 17 - QUOTE PART DE RESULTAT NET DE SOCIETES MISES EN EQUIVALENCE ..................
24
NOTE 18 - RESULTAT FINANCIER NET..................................................................................
24
NOTE 19 - IMPOTS SUR LES RESULTATS ..............................................................................
25
NOTE 20 - PROVISIONS POUR RISQUES & CHARGES ET PASSIFS EVENTUELS ..........................
25
NOTE 21 - ENGAGEMENTS HORS BILAN ...............................................................................
25
NOTE 22 - OPERATIONS AVEC DES PARTIES LIEES ...............................................................
26
NOTE 23 - EVENEMENTS POSTERIEURS A LA CLOTURE ..........................................................
26
COMPTE DE RESULTAT CONSOLIDE
(M€)
30.09.2021
30.09.2020
Chiffre d'affaires
Note 14
6,0
7,8
Coût des ventes
(2,6)
(1,5)
MARGE BRUTE
3,3
6,3
Frais de recherche et développement
Note 15
(3,5)
(4,0)
Frais marketing et commerciaux
Note 15
(0,6)
(1,5)
Frais généraux et administratifs
Note 15
(2,1)
(2,0)
Autres produits et charges d'exploitation
Note 15
0,0
RESULTAT OPERATIONNEL COURANT
(2,8)
(1,2)
Autres produits et charges opérationnels
RESULTAT OPERATIONNEL
(2,8)
(1,2)
Coût de l'endettement financier
Note 18
(0,0)
(0,1)
Autres produits et charges financiers
Note 18
0,2
(0,3)
Quote part de Résultat net de sociétés MEE
Note 17
(0,1)
0,0
Impôt sur les bénéfices
Note 19
(0,0)
(0,0)
RESULTAT NET DES ACTIVITES POURSUIVIES
(2,8)
(1,5)
Résultat net des activités non poursuivies
(0,7)
-
RESULTAT NET DE L'ENSEMBLE CONSOLIDE
(3,5)
(1,5)
Part attribuable au Groupe
(3,5)
(1,4)
Part attribuable aux Intérêts minoritaires
(0,0)
(0,1)
Résultat de base par action (en euros)
Note 1.3
-0,011
-0,005
Les notes font partie intégrante des états financiers intermédiaires.
COMPTE DE RESULTAT GLOBAL
(M€)
30.09.2021
30.09.2020
RESULTAT NET DE L'ENSEMBLE CONSOLIDE
(3,5)
(1,5)
Eléments directement reconnus en capitaux propres :
Ecart de conversion (recyclable)
0,5
(1,4)
Actifs financiers évalués à la juste valeur par le biais des autres
(0,0)
-
éléments du résultat global (non recyclable)
Autres mouvements
-
-
Total du résultat directement reconnu en capitaux propres
0,5
(1,4)
RESULTAT GLOBAL
(3,0)
(2,9)
Part Groupe
(3,0)
(2,8)
Part Intérêts minoritaires
(0,0)
(0,1)
