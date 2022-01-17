Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Afficher le mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Atari S.A.
  6. Actualités
  7. Synthèse
    ATA   FR0010478248

ATARI S.A.

(ATA)
  Rapport
Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Paris - 17/01 17:38:48
0.3755 EUR   +0.67%
21:15ATARI : Rapport financier semestriel 2022
PU
19:25ATARI S A : CP 2021 01 17 Résultats Semestriels VFR DEF
PU
19:15ATARI S A : Rapport financier semestriel 2021-2022
PU
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses Zonebourse

ATARI: RAPPORT FINANCIER SEMESTRIEL 2022

17/01/2022 | 21:15
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

17 janvier 2022

RAPPORT FINANCIER SEMESTRIEL 2022

POUR LA PERIODE DE SIX MOIS

DU 1ER AVRIL 2021 AU 30 SEPTEMBRE 2021

Page 1 of 37

TABLE DES MATIERES

PAGE

1. ETATS FINANCIERS CONSOLIDES INTERMEDIARES RESUMES

(SEMESTRE CLOS LE 30 SEPTEMBRE 2021) ...........................................................

3

2. RAPPORT SEMESTRIEL D'ACTIVITE (SEMESTRE CLOS LE 30 SEPTEMBRE 2021) .27

3.

ATTESTATION DU RESPONSABLE DU RAPPORT FINANCIER SEMESTRIEL ...........

35

4.

RAPPORT DES COMMISSAIRES AUX COMPTES

SUR L'INFORMATION FINANCIERE SEMESTRIELLE 2021-2022 ...........................

36

Page 2 of 37

1. ETATS FINANCIERS CONSOLIDES INTERMEDIARES RESUMES (SEMESTRE CLOS LE 30 SEPTEMBRE 2021)

Société anonyme au capital de 3.060.274,29 euros Siège social : 25 rue Godot de Mauroy 75009 PARIS 341 699 106 RCS PARIS

COMPTES SEMESTRIELS CONSOLIDES

PREMIER SEMESTRE 2021/2022 (6 mois clos le 30 septembre 2021)

Page 3 of 37

NOTES

Dans le présent document, les expressions « Atari » ou la « Société » désignent la société Atari S.A. L'expression « Groupe » désigne le groupe de sociétés constitué par la Société et ses filiales consolidées. Le terme « Document d'Enregistrement Universel » désigne le document d'enregistrement universel d'Atari, déposé auprès de l'AMF le 8 novembre 2021 sous le numéro D21- 0916.

SOMMAIRE

COMPTE DE RESULTAT CONSOLIDE ...................................................................................

5

COMPTE DE RESULTAT GLOBAL .........................................................................................

5

BILAN CONSOLIDE ............................................................................................................

6

TABLEAU DES FLUX DE TRESORERIE CONSOLIDES ...........................................................

7

ETAT DES VARIATIONS DES CAPITAUX PROPRES CONSOLIDES ........................................

8

NOTE 1 - BASE DE PREPARATION DU RAPPORT SEMESTRIEL ....................................................

9

NOTE 2 - FAITS CARACTERISTIQUES DE LA PERIODE ............................................................

12

NOTE 3 - IMMOBILISATIONS INCORPORELLES ......................................................................

13

NOTE 4 - ACTIFS FINANCIERS NON COURANTS ....................................................................

14

NOTE 5 - TITRES MIS EN EQUIVALENCE...............................................................................

16

NOTE 6 - STOCKS..............................................................................................................

16

NOTE 7 - CLIENTS ET COMPTES RATTACHES ........................................................................

16

NOTE 8 - AUTRES ACTIFS COURANTS ..................................................................................

17

NOTE 9 - ACTIFS ET PASSIFS DETENUS EN VUE DE LA VENTE ................................................

17

NOTE 10 - CAPITAUX PROPRES ...........................................................................................

17

NOTE 11 - ENDETTEMENT...................................................................................................

21

NOTE 12 - DETTES LOCATIVES COURANTES / NON COURANTES .............................................

21

NOTE 13 - AUTRES PASSIFS COURANTS / NON COURANTS ....................................................

21

NOTE 14 - PRODUIT DES ACTIVITES ORDINAIRES & INFORMATION SECTORIELLE ....................

22

NOTE 15 - CHARGES OPERATIONNELLES COURANTES ...........................................................

23

NOTE 16 - CHARGES OPERATIONNELLES PAR NATURE...........................................................

24

NOTE 17 - QUOTE PART DE RESULTAT NET DE SOCIETES MISES EN EQUIVALENCE ..................

24

NOTE 18 - RESULTAT FINANCIER NET..................................................................................

24

NOTE 19 - IMPOTS SUR LES RESULTATS ..............................................................................

25

NOTE 20 - PROVISIONS POUR RISQUES & CHARGES ET PASSIFS EVENTUELS ..........................

25

NOTE 21 - ENGAGEMENTS HORS BILAN ...............................................................................

25

NOTE 22 - OPERATIONS AVEC DES PARTIES LIEES ...............................................................

26

NOTE 23 - EVENEMENTS POSTERIEURS A LA CLOTURE ..........................................................

26

Page 4 of 37

COMPTE DE RESULTAT CONSOLIDE

(M€)

30.09.2021

30.09.2020

Chiffre d'affaires

Note 14

6,0

7,8

Coût des ventes

(2,6)

(1,5)

MARGE BRUTE

3,3

6,3

Frais de recherche et développement

Note 15

(3,5)

(4,0)

Frais marketing et commerciaux

Note 15

(0,6)

(1,5)

Frais généraux et administratifs

Note 15

(2,1)

(2,0)

Autres produits et charges d'exploitation

Note 15

0,0

RESULTAT OPERATIONNEL COURANT

(2,8)

(1,2)

Autres produits et charges opérationnels

RESULTAT OPERATIONNEL

(2,8)

(1,2)

Coût de l'endettement financier

Note 18

(0,0)

(0,1)

Autres produits et charges financiers

Note 18

0,2

(0,3)

Quote part de Résultat net de sociétés MEE

Note 17

(0,1)

0,0

Impôt sur les bénéfices

Note 19

(0,0)

(0,0)

RESULTAT NET DES ACTIVITES POURSUIVIES

(2,8)

(1,5)

Résultat net des activités non poursuivies

(0,7)

-

RESULTAT NET DE L'ENSEMBLE CONSOLIDE

(3,5)

(1,5)

Part attribuable au Groupe

(3,5)

(1,4)

Part attribuable aux Intérêts minoritaires

(0,0)

(0,1)

Résultat de base par action (en euros)

Note 1.3

-0,011

-0,005

Les notes font partie intégrante des états financiers intermédiaires.

COMPTE DE RESULTAT GLOBAL

(M€)

30.09.2021

30.09.2020

RESULTAT NET DE L'ENSEMBLE CONSOLIDE

(3,5)

(1,5)

Eléments directement reconnus en capitaux propres :

Ecart de conversion (recyclable)

0,5

(1,4)

Actifs financiers évalués à la juste valeur par le biais des autres

(0,0)

-

éléments du résultat global (non recyclable)

Autres mouvements

-

-

Total du résultat directement reconnu en capitaux propres

0,5

(1,4)

RESULTAT GLOBAL

(3,0)

(2,9)

Part Groupe

(3,0)

(2,8)

Part Intérêts minoritaires

(0,0)

(0,1)

Page 5 of 37

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Atari SA published this content on 17 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2022 20:14:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Toute l'actualité sur ATARI S.A.
21:15ATARI : Rapport financier semestriel 2022
PU
19:25ATARI S A : CP 2021 01 17 Résultats Semestriels VFR DEF
PU
19:15ATARI S A : Rapport financier semestriel 2021-2022
PU
2021Les marchés en Illumination - 28 Décembre 2021
2021Selon l'investisseur Chesnais, les métavers ne marqueront pas un tournant dans l'adopti..
ZR
2021ATARI S A : Slides de présentation à l'assemblée
PU
2021Selon un investisseur, le Metaverse ne sera pas le tournant de la cryptographie.
ZR
2021ATARI S.A. : Compte-rendu de l'Assemblée générale
CO
2021ATARI S.A. : Résultats des votes de l'AG
CO
2021ATARI : investissement stratégique dans Antstream Limited
CF
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur ATARI S.A.
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2022 31,7 M 36,2 M -
Résultat net 2022 3,30 M 3,76 M -
Tréso. nette 2022 4,70 M 5,36 M -
PER 2022 37,3x
Rendement 2022 -
Capitalisation 113 M 129 M -
VE / CA 2022 3,42x
VE / CA 2023 3,05x
Nbr Employés -
Flottant -
Graphique ATARI S.A.
Durée : Période :
Atari S.A. : Graphique analyse technique Atari S.A. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique ATARI S.A.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreHaussièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 1
Dernier Cours de Cloture 0,37 €
Objectif de cours Moyen 0,70 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 87,7%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Wade John Rosen Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Philippe Mularski Director-Administration & Finance
Michael A. Arzt Chief Operating Officer
Alyssa Padia-Walles Independent Director
Kelly Bianucci Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
ATARI S.A.-1.45%128
NINTENDO CO., LTD.-3.22%53 505
EMBRACER GROUP AB (PUBL)-8.30%10 659
KOEI TECMO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-7.62%6 109
CD PROJEKT S.A.-0.98%4 846
STILLFRONT GROUP AB (PUBL)6.42%2 210