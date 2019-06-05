Fonds positionnés sur ATEME Nom PEA 1er Jan 5 ans Notation Position AXAWF Fram Europe Microcap F Cap EUR pf NON 4.00% 49.00% 3.06M EUR AXAWF Fram Eurp Ex-UK Mccp F Cap EUR NON 11.00% 0.00% NC 0.98M EUR









Décryptage Bruxelles, c'est là que ça se passe

Consensus
Vente Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 1
Objectif de cours Moyen 16,50 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 16,84 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut -2,02%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -2,02%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -2,02%

Secteur et Concurrence Var. 1janv Capitalisation (M$)
ATEME 50.36% 206
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. -18.60% 165 273
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD. -25.78% 40 123
ERICSSON AB 16.01% 35 667
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC. -5.32% 25 904
NOKIA OYJ 1.23% 22 037