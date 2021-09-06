Connexion
    ATEB   BE0003837540

ATENOR

(ATEB)
  Rapport
06/09 17:35:20
59.2 EUR
ATENOR : Présentation des résultats semestriels 2021
PU
ATENOR : Résultats semestriels 2021 LONG
PU
ATENOR : Résultats semestriels 2021
PU
ATENOR : Présentation des résultats semestriels 2021

06/09/2021 | 22:22
HY 2021 RESULTS

September 2021

HY 2021 RESULTS

1

AGENDA

  • Highlights HY 2021
  • Activity Report
  • International Growth plan 2017-2026 : roll out
  • Market insights
  • Strategy
  • Portfolio
  • Financial Report
  • Statement Covid-19 - Outlook 2021

2

HY 2021 RESULTS

HIGHLIGHTS HY 2021

OBTENTION OF PERMIT AT 30/06/2021

25.350 M²

FORECAST 2021

300.250 M²

HY 2021 RESULTS :

€ 29,6 M

(vs. 2020 : € 19,62 M)

MAJOR CONTRIBUTION:

MAJOR ACQUISITIONS

BUDAPEST : BAKERSTREET & LAKE 11

VACI GREENS F

PARIS : RUE VICTOR HUGO

€ 30,65 M

LUXEMBOURG : CLOCHE D'OR

ACTIVE IN 10 COUNTRIES

ISSUE OF TWO « GREEN RETAIL BOND » TRANCHES

AT 4 AND 6 YEARS : € 100 M

March 2021

3

HY 2021 RESULTS

HY 2021 ACTIVITY REPORT

HBC - Bucharest

4

HY 2021 RESULTS

ACTIVITY REPORT

(F)

(F)

(F)

(F)

(F)

(F)

5

HY 2021 RESULTS

Disclaimer

Atenor SA published this content on 06 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2021 20:21:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Données financières
CA 2021 195 M 231 M -
Résultat net 2021 67,9 M 80,6 M -
Dette nette 2021 614 M 729 M -
PER 2021 6,13x
Rendement 2021 4,27%
Capitalisation 398 M 472 M -
VE / CA 2021 5,19x
VE / CA 2022 5,65x
Nbr Employés 45
Flottant 59,5%
Graphique ATENOR
Durée : Période :
ATENOR : Graphique analyse technique ATENOR | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique ATENOR
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreNeutreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 2
Dernier Cours de Cloture 59,20 €
Objectif de cours Moyen 65,40 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 10,5%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Stéphan Sonneville Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Sidney D. Bens Chief Financial Officer
Frank Donck Non-Executive Chairman
Andrea Pataki Administrative Assistant
Nadine Lemaître-Rozencweig Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
ATENOR3.86%473
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED8.80%40 381
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-22.03%28 138
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-6.88%27 802
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED7.00%25 575
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-19.59%25 029