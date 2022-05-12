|
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc : BofA Securities passe à l'achat
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Données financières
|CA 2022
1 188 M
1 127 M
|Résultat net 2022
19,0 M
18,0 M
|Dette nette 2022
5 200 M
4 932 M
|PER 2022
|156x
|Rendement 2022
|6,20%
|Capitalisation
3 296 M
3 296 M
3 126 M
|VE / CA 2022
|7,15x
|VE / CA 2023
|6,44x
|Nbr Employés
|658
|Flottant
|56,4%
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|CONSERVER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|11
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|28,89 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|37,60 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|30,1%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs