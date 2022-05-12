Connexion
Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe

Afficher le mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Etats-Unis
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    AY   GB00BLP5YB54

ATLANTICA SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE PLC

(AY)
  Rapport
Temps Différé Nasdaq  -  11/05 22:00:00
28.89 USD   -3.89%
13:01ATLANTICA SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE PLC : BofA Securities passe à l'achat
ZM
10/05ATLANTICA SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE PLC : UBS est neutre
ZM
09/05Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure réduit sa perte au premier trimestre et affiche un revenu inférieur ; les actions chutent
MT
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFonds 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc : BofA Securities passe à l'achat

12/05/2022 | 13:01
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Toute l'actualité sur ATLANTICA SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE PLC
13:01ATLANTICA SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE : BofA Securities passe à l'achat
ZM
10/05ATLANTICA SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE : UBS est neutre
ZM
09/05Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure réduit sa perte au premier trimestre et affiche un..
MT
09/05Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc présente ses résultats financiers pour le prem..
CI
09/05Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc approuve un dividende, payable le 15 juin 2022
CI
12/04ATLANTICA SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE : Morgan Stanley conserve son opinion neutre
ZM
06/04ATLANTICA SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE : BMO Capital n'est plus positif
ZM
24/03ATLANTICA SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE : JPMorgan Chase de acheteur à neutre sur le titre
ZM
01/03ATLANTICA SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE : UBS conserve son opinion neutre
ZM
28/02Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc annonce ses résultats pour l'exercice complet ..
CI
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur ATLANTICA SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE PLC
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2022 1 188 M - 1 127 M
Résultat net 2022 19,0 M - 18,0 M
Dette nette 2022 5 200 M - 4 932 M
PER 2022 156x
Rendement 2022 6,20%
Capitalisation 3 296 M 3 296 M 3 126 M
VE / CA 2022 7,15x
VE / CA 2023 6,44x
Nbr Employés 658
Flottant 56,4%
Graphique ATLANTICA SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE PLC
Durée : Période :
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc : Graphique analyse technique Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique ATLANTICA SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE PLC
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 11
Dernier Cours de Clôture 28,89 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 37,60 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 30,1%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Santiago Seage Medela Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Francisco Martinez-Davis Chief Financial Officer
Michael D. Woollcombe Chairman
Irene M. Hernandez Chief Compliance Officer & General Counsel
William Elias Aziz Independent Non-Executive Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
ATLANTICA SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE PLC-19.21%3 296
BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE CORPORATION-2.96%12 630
CORPORACIÓN ACCIONA ENERGÍAS RENOVABLES, S.A.4.54%11 823
ENERGY ABSOLUTE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-13.80%8 916
ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-9.24%4 035
CONTACT ENERGY LIMITED-5.93%3 772