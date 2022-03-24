|
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc : JPMorgan Chase de acheteur à neutre sur le titre
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
|Toute l'actualité sur ATLANTICA SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE PLC
|Recommandations des analystes sur ATLANTICA SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE PLC
Données financières
|CA 2022
1 210 M
-
1 100 M
|Résultat net 2022
29,5 M
-
26,8 M
|Dette nette 2022
5 185 M
-
4 713 M
|PER 2022
|108x
|Rendement 2022
|5,31%
|Capitalisation
3 808 M
3 808 M
3 461 M
|VE / CA 2022
|7,43x
|VE / CA 2023
|6,92x
|Nbr Employés
|658
|Flottant
|56,4%
|Graphique ATLANTICA SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE PLC
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique ATLANTICA SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE PLC
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Haussière
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|CONSERVER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|10
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|33,86 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|39,56 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|16,8%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs