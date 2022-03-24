Connexion
    AY   GB00BLP5YB54

ATLANTICA SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE PLC

(AY)
  Rapport
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc : JPMorgan Chase de acheteur à neutre sur le titre

24/03/2022 | 12:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Données financières
CA 2022 1 210 M - 1 100 M
Résultat net 2022 29,5 M - 26,8 M
Dette nette 2022 5 185 M - 4 713 M
PER 2022 108x
Rendement 2022 5,31%
Capitalisation 3 808 M 3 808 M 3 461 M
VE / CA 2022 7,43x
VE / CA 2023 6,92x
Nbr Employés 658
Flottant 56,4%
Graphique ATLANTICA SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE PLC
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc : Graphique analyse technique Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc | Zone bourse
Tendances analyse technique ATLANTICA SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE PLC
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 10
Dernier Cours de Clôture 33,86 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 39,56 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 16,8%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Santiago Seage Medela Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Francisco Martinez-Davis Chief Financial Officer
Michael D. Woollcombe Chairman
Irene M. Hernandez Chief Compliance Officer & General Counsel
William Elias Aziz Independent Non-Executive Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
ATLANTICA SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE PLC-5.31%3 808
BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE CORPORATION15.25%15 452
CORPORACIÓN ACCIONA ENERGÍAS RENOVABLES, S.A.-2.46%11 512
ENERGY ABSOLUTE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-2.34%10 398
ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-0.74%4 412
CONTACT ENERGY LIMITED-1.98%4 307