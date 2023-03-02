Recherche avancée
    AY   GB00BLP5YB54

ATLANTICA SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE PLC

(AY)
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  19:39:16 02/03/2023
26.85 USD   -0.33%
19:00Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc : JPMorgan Chase est neutre sur le titre
ZM
01/03Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure réalise un bénéfice au quatrième trimestre, mais le revenu diminue
MT
01/03Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure entame un examen stratégique
CI
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc : JPMorgan Chase est neutre sur le titre

02/03/2023 | 19:00
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2023
Données financières
CA 2022 1 121 M - 1 050 M
Résultat net 2022 -20,2 M - -18,9 M
Dette nette 2022 4 896 M - 4 587 M
PER 2022 -154x
Rendement 2022 6,57%
Capitalisation 3 127 M 3 127 M 2 930 M
VE / CA 2022 7,16x
VE / CA 2023 6,41x
Nbr Employés 658
Flottant 54,8%
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 11
Dernier Cours de Clôture 26,94 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 31,40 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 16,6%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Santiago Seage Medela Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Francisco Martinez-Davis Chief Financial Officer
Michael D. Woollcombe Chairman
Irene M. Hernandez Chief Compliance Officer & General Counsel
William Elias Aziz Independent Non-Executive Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
ATLANTICA SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE PLC4.02%3 127
CORPORACIÓN ACCIONA ENERGÍAS RENOVABLES, S.A.-1.27%12 533
BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE CORPORATION2.36%10 139
ENERGY ABSOLUTE-21.13%8 218
ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.1.53%4 925
CONTACT ENERGY LIMITED-2.33%3 720