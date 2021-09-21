|
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc : KeyBanc Capital Markets révise son opinion et passe à neutre
Données financières
|CA 2021
1 201 M
1 024 M
|Résultat net 2021
97,6 M
83,2 M
|Dette nette 2021
5 614 M
4 786 M
|PER 2021
|44,5x
|Rendement 2021
|4,83%
|Capitalisation
3 988 M
3 399 M
|VE / CA 2021
|7,99x
|VE / CA 2022
|7,64x
|Nbr Employés
|456
|Flottant
|55,3%
|Graphique ATLANTICA SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE PLC
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique ATLANTICA SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE PLC
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Neutre
|Neutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|7
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
35,98 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
42,50 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
18,1%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs