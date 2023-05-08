|
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc : National Bank réajuste son opinion à la hausse
Données financières
|CA 2023
1 208 M
1 096 M
|Résultat net 2023
41,4 M
37,6 M
|Dette nette 2023
4 986 M
4 525 M
|PER 2023
|59,6x
|Rendement 2023
|7,25%
|Capitalisation
2 886 M
2 886 M
2 620 M
|VE / CA 2023
|6,52x
|VE / CA 2024
|5,95x
|Nbr Employés
|978
|Flottant
|54,8%
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique ATLANTICA SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE PLC
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|12
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|24,85 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|31,09 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|25,1%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs