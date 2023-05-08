Recherche avancée
    AY   GB00BLP5YB54

ATLANTICA SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE PLC

(AY)
  Rapport
Temps Différé Nasdaq  -  22:00:00 05/05/2023
24.85 USD   -0.28%
15:01Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc : National Bank réajuste son opinion à la hausse
ZM
05/05La perte nette d'Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure au 1er trimestre se réduit, les revenus diminuent
MT
05/05Transcript : Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 05, 2023
CI
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc : National Bank réajuste son opinion à la hausse

08/05/2023 | 15:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2023
Données financières
CA 2023 1 208 M - 1 096 M
Résultat net 2023 41,4 M - 37,6 M
Dette nette 2023 4 986 M - 4 525 M
PER 2023 59,6x
Rendement 2023 7,25%
Capitalisation 2 886 M 2 886 M 2 620 M
VE / CA 2023 6,52x
VE / CA 2024 5,95x
Nbr Employés 978
Flottant 54,8%
Graphique ATLANTICA SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE PLC
Durée : Période :
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc : Graphique analyse technique Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc | Zonebourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique ATLANTICA SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE PLC
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 12
Dernier Cours de Clôture 24,85 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 31,09 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 25,1%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Santiago Seage Medela Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Francisco Martinez-Davis Chief Financial Officer
Michael D. Woollcombe Chairman
Irene M. Hernandez Chief Compliance Officer & General Counsel
William Elias Aziz Independent Non-Executive Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
ATLANTICA SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE PLC-4.05%2 886
BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE CORPORATION25.76%12 632
CORPORACIÓN ACCIONA ENERGÍAS RENOVABLES, S.A.-9.46%11 865
ENERGY ABSOLUTE-31.70%7 297
ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-1.72%5 074
CONTACT ENERGY LIMITED2.33%3 899
