Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc : UBS est neutre
Données financières
|CA 2022
1 121 M
-
1 057 M
|Résultat net 2022
-20,2 M
-
-19,0 M
|Dette nette 2022
4 896 M
-
4 617 M
|PER 2022
|-153x
|Rendement 2022
|6,60%
|Capitalisation
3 114 M
3 114 M
2 937 M
|VE / CA 2022
|7,15x
|VE / CA 2023
|6,66x
|Nbr Employés
|658
|Flottant
|54,8%
|Graphique ATLANTICA SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE PLC
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique ATLANTICA SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE PLC
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Neutre
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|CONSERVER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|11
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|26,81 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|31,30 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|16,7%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs