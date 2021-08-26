|
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc : UBS moins optimiste
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2021
|
1 101 M
-
936 M
|Résultat net 2021
|
83,4 M
-
70,9 M
|Dette nette 2021
|
5 550 M
-
4 718 M
|PER 2021
|52,8x
|Rendement 2021
|4,49%
|
|Capitalisation
|
4 313 M
4 313 M
3 666 M
|VE / CA 2021
|8,96x
|VE / CA 2022
|7,88x
|Nbr Employés
|456
|Flottant
|55,3%
|
|
|
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Neutre
|Haussière
|Neutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|5
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
|
38,91 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|
43,00 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|
10,5%
