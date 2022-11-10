Recherche avancée
Connexion
Connexion
Ou se connecter avec
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Inscription
Inscription Email
Ou se connecter avec
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Etats-Unis
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    AY   GB00BLP5YB54

ATLANTICA SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE PLC

(AY)
  Rapport
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  19:59 10/11/2022
28.72 USD   +3.24%
16:01Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc : BMO Capital maintient son opinion neutre
ZM
14:01Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc : RBC Capital Markets confirme sa recommandation neutre
ZM
09/11Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc annonce ses résultats financiers pour les neuf mois terminés le 30 septembre 2022
CI
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFonds 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc : UBS neutre sur le dossier

10/11/2022 | 19:01
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Toute l'actualité sur ATLANTICA SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE PLC
16:01Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc : BMO Capi..
ZM
14:01Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc : RBC Capi..
ZM
09/11Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc annonce ses résultats financiers pour les neuf..
CI
09/11La perte du troisième trimestre d'Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure se creuse alors ..
MT
09/11Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc approuve un dividende trimestriel, payable le ..
CI
09/11Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NasdaqGS:..
CI
19/09Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc : BofA Sec..
ZM
05/09Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc nomme Edward C Hall au poste de directeur
CI
08/08Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc : JPMorgan..
ZM
04/08Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc : UBS est ..
ZM
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur ATLANTICA SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE PLC
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2022 1 141 M - 1 136 M
Résultat net 2022 35,0 M - 34,8 M
Dette nette 2022 4 981 M - 4 957 M
PER 2022 91,2x
Rendement 2022 6,35%
Capitalisation 3 174 M 3 174 M 3 159 M
VE / CA 2022 7,15x
VE / CA 2023 6,55x
Nbr Employés 658
Flottant 55,2%
Graphique ATLANTICA SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE PLC
Durée : Période :
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc : Graphique analyse technique Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique ATLANTICA SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE PLC
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 11
Dernier Cours de Clôture 27,82 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 34,40 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 23,7%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Santiago Seage Medela Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Francisco Martinez-Davis Chief Financial Officer
Michael D. Woollcombe Chairman
Irene M. Hernandez Chief Compliance Officer & General Counsel
William Elias Aziz Independent Non-Executive Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
ATLANTICA SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE PLC-22.20%3 174
CORPORACIÓN ACCIONA ENERGÍAS RENOVABLES, S.A.21.24%13 064
BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE CORPORATION-7.97%11 519
ENERGY ABSOLUTE1.04%9 837
ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.22.95%5 465
CONTACT ENERGY LIMITED-10.49%3 353