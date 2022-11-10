|
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc : UBS neutre sur le dossier
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
|
|Toute l'actualité sur ATLANTICA SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE PLC
|
|
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur ATLANTICA SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE PLC
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2022
|
1 141 M
-
1 136 M
|Résultat net 2022
|
35,0 M
-
34,8 M
|Dette nette 2022
|
4 981 M
-
4 957 M
|PER 2022
|91,2x
|Rendement 2022
|6,35%
|
|Capitalisation
|
3 174 M
3 174 M
3 159 M
|VE / CA 2022
|7,15x
|VE / CA 2023
|6,55x
|Nbr Employés
|658
|Flottant
|55,2%
|
|Graphique ATLANTICA SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE PLC
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique ATLANTICA SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE PLC
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Haussière
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|CONSERVER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|11
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|27,82 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|34,40 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|23,7%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs