  Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Etats-Unis
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    AY   GB00BLP5YB54

ATLANTICA SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE PLC

(AY)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
Actualités

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc : Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. révise son opinion et passe à neutre

28/06/2021 | 16:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2021
Recommandations des analystes sur ATLANTICA SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE PLC
Données financières
CA 2021 1 125 M - 944 M
Résultat net 2021 78,7 M - 66,1 M
Dette nette 2021 5 459 M - 4 583 M
PER 2021 53,1x
Rendement 2021 4,65%
Capitalisation 4 146 M 4 146 M 3 480 M
VE / CA 2021 8,54x
VE / CA 2022 7,67x
Nbr Employés 456
Flottant 57,5%
Graphique ATLANTICA SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE PLC
Durée : Période :
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc : Graphique analyse technique Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique ATLANTICA SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE PLC
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreNeutreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 5
Dernier Cours de Cloture 37,42 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 43,60 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 16,5%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Santiago Seage Medela Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Francisco Martinez-Davis Chief Financial Officer
Michael D. Woollcombe Chairman
Irene M. Hernandez Chief Compliance Officer & General Counsel
William Elias Aziz Independent Non-Executive Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
ATLANTICA SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE PLC-1.47%4 146
ENERGY ABSOLUTE19.80%6 926
CONTACT ENERGY LIMITED-9.09%4 448
ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-23.60%3 861
BORALEX INC.-21.27%3 105
VOLTALIA SA-15.86%2 473