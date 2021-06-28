|
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc : Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. révise son opinion et passe à neutre
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2021
Données financières
|CA 2021
1 125 M
944 M
|Résultat net 2021
78,7 M
66,1 M
|Dette nette 2021
5 459 M
4 583 M
|PER 2021
|53,1x
|Rendement 2021
|4,65%
|Capitalisation
4 146 M
3 480 M
|VE / CA 2021
|8,54x
|VE / CA 2022
|7,67x
|Nbr Employés
|456
|Flottant
|57,5%
Tendances analyse technique ATLANTICA SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE PLC
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Haussière
|Neutre
|Neutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|5
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
37,42 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
43,60 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
16,5%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs