AtoS : RS Components

Business never sleeps

RS Components is a global omnichannel solution partner for companies involved in designing, building and maintaining industrial equipment and facilities. Operating in 32 countries, it serves more than one million customers with a catalog of 500,000+ products and 2,500 supplier brands.

Trading through multiple channels, RS Components is dedicated to offering its customers an unrivaled choice of product technologies, solving problems with innovative solutions and delivering a world-class customer experience. To do so requires a flexible, agile and cost-efficient technology infrastructure that is available 24/7.

Even a moment of downtime can mean that customers are unable to procure products and services that are critical to keeping their businesses running.