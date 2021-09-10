Connexion
    ATO   FR0000051732

ATOS SE

(ATO)
Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Paris - 10/09 17:13:01
45.17 EUR   +6.53%
ATOS : SATELLITE 2021 - National Harbor, MD
ATOS : RS Components
ATOS : parmi les plus fortes baisses du CAC 40 à la mi-séance du vendredi 10 septembre 2021
AtoS : RS Components

10/09/2021 | 16:52
Business never sleeps

RS Components is a global omnichannel solution partner for companies involved in designing, building and maintaining industrial equipment and facilities. Operating in 32 countries, it serves more than one million customers with a catalog of 500,000+ products and 2,500 supplier brands.

Trading through multiple channels, RS Components is dedicated to offering its customers an unrivaled choice of product technologies, solving problems with innovative solutions and delivering a world-class customer experience. To do so requires a flexible, agile and cost-efficient technology infrastructure that is available 24/7.

Even a moment of downtime can mean that customers are unable to procure products and services that are critical to keeping their businesses running.

AtoS SE published this content on 09 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2021 14:51:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Données financières
CA 2021 11 056 M 13 078 M -
Résultat net 2021 -49,4 M -58,5 M -
Dette nette 2021 674 M 797 M -
PER 2021 -132x
Rendement 2021 1,92%
Capitalisation 4 659 M 5 505 M -
VE / CA 2021 0,48x
VE / CA 2022 0,46x
Nbr Employés 104 808
Flottant 87,7%
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 17
Dernier Cours de Cloture 42,40 €
Objectif de cours Moyen 46,86 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 10,5%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Élie Girard Chief Executive Officer & Director
Uwe Stelter Chief Financial Officer
Bertrand Marc Andrew Meunier Non-Executive Chairman
Eric Grall Chief Operating Officer & Head-Manufacturing
Sophie Proust Group Chief Technology Officer
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
ATOS SE-43.30%5 505
ACCENTURE PLC30.58%216 304
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.32.44%190 598
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION10.16%123 459
INFOSYS LIMITED34.70%97 514
SNOWFLAKE INC.13.71%96 279