AtoS SE

ATOS SE

(ATO)
AtoS : annonce le projet d'acquisition d'Eagle Creek, un partenaire Salesforce Gold

22/10/2020

Press release 


 

Atos acquires U.S. Salesforce Gold Partner Eagle Creek

 

Irving, Texas and Paris, France, October 22, 2020 – Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, today announced that it has reached an agreement to acquire Eagle Creek Software Services (Eagle Creek), a U.S. based technology and management consulting company specialized in Salesforce enterprise implementations for its customers across North America.

 

The purchase will embed Eagle Creek’s strengths in enterprise customer relationship management, end-to-end application development, and business intelligence with Atos’ growing foundation in Salesforce and its deep understanding in a seamless multi-channel customer experience.

 

The acquisition of Eagle Creek and their specific expertise in Salesforce will bolster our digital portfolio in North America and worldwide. It will provide us the opportunity to develop a world-class Atos Salesforce franchise and provides us an ability to help clients manage and maximize their customer interactions, and providing them the means to add more value while also improving customer satisfaction,” said Bryan Ireton, Chief Executive Officer, Atos in North America. “The transaction also serves to reinforce Atos’ service excellence as Eagle Creek’s culture and values take our customer dedication to new heights.”

 

Headquartered in Minnesota, Eagle Creek has more than 250 employees. Collectively, their consultants have more than 700 Salesforce and CRM certifications and “Super Badges”. The Company has been delivering global CRM services for Fortune 1,500 customers in the healthcare, financial services and insurance and communication sectors for 20 years.

 

“Insight into customer and consumer data is key for our clients. We are confident that joining Atos will significantly aid our pursuit to help businesses better organize and access customer data, as well as support our employees and consultants continue their careers with new challenges and growth,” said Ken Behrendt, President, Eagle Creek.

 

The closing of the transaction is expected to take place before the end of the year.

 

***

 

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 110,000 employees in 73 countries and annual revenue of € 12 billion. European number one in Cloud, Cybersecurity and High-Performance Computing, the Group provides end-to-end Orchestrated Hybrid Cloud, Big Data, Business Applications and Digital Workplace solutions. The Group is the Worldwide Information Technology Partner for the Olympic & Paralympic Games and operates under the brands Atos, Atos|Syntel, and Unify. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

Press contacts:

Laura Fau | laura.fau@atos.net | +33 6 73 64 04 18 | @laurajanefau

Maggie Wainscott | maggie.wainscott@atos.net | +1 903 262 8169

 

